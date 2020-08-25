College athletics: Barta, Big Ten begin work on 2020, '21

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With plans for a fall football season discarded by Big Ten presidents and chancellors, maintaining a complete 12-game fall schedule in 2021 is a priority for administrators now working to develop a plan to fit two seasons into one calendar year.

Iowa director of athletics Gary Barta said a sub-committee of Big Ten athletics directors is attempting to figure out how to make a delayed 2020 season and a full 2021 season work in a 12-month window.

Current discussions are centered on several models of a condensed winter and spring season that could co-exist with a complete 12-game 2021 regular season schedule beginning one year from now.

“One of the things we are talking about is the number of games and to make sure there is time between the last game (in the winter/spring season) and the start of the 2021 season,’’ Barta said during a video conference Monday.

“We want to make certain our student-athletes are healthy and that we are able to play a full 12-game schedule along with a bowl game next fall.’’

Barta said that is among reasons administrators are looking at a revised 2020 season that could see games beginning as early as the first week of January.