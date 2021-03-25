Clark: "It's not Caitlin Clark vs. Paige Bueckers. It's Iowa versus UConn."

Named by the AP to its five-player second team as an all-American, Clark earned first-team all-Big Ten honors and was selected as the conference’s freshman of year after winning weekly player of the week honors 13 times in the 15 weeks the Big Ten handed out the award.

The national scoring leader with an average of 26.7 points per game, Clark has topped 20 points 27 times and her 35-point effort Tuesday against Kentucky marked the 12th time she has scored at least 30 points for Iowa during its 20-9 season.

Clark continues to lead the nation with 208 assists and 112 3-point baskets while ranking second nationally with an average of 7.2 assists per game.

Among Hawkeyes, only the 823 and 1,001 points scored by Megan Gustafson during her junior and senior seasons ranks above the 778 points Clark has put on the board this season for an Iowa team that ranks second nationally in offense.

Through two NCAA tourney games, both have had an opportunity to put their talent on display.

Bueckers has totaled 44 points, 14 rebounds, 10 assists, seven steals and two blocks for UConn while Clark has collected 58 points, 14 rebounds, 13 assists, three steals and one block for Iowa.