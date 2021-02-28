Clark has double-double, Iowa women win

MADISON, Wis. – Freshman Caitlin Clark had her seven career double-double as Iowa rolled past Wisconsin, 84-70, Sunday in Big Ten women’s basketball action.

Clark knocked down 18 points and had 14 assists as the Hawkeyes (14-7 overall, 10-7 Big Ten) extended their win streak over the Badgers to 24.

Clark’s 14 assists allowed her to break Iowa’s all-time freshman assist mark held by Kathleen Doyle. Doyle had 148 during the 2016-17 season. With her 14 assists Sunday, Clark has 149.

Three other Hawkeyes scored in double figures – Gabbie Marshall (19), Monika Czinano (18) and McKenna Warnock (14).

Iowa trailed after one quarter, 18-17, but outscored Wisconsin 23-12 in the second and 51-32 over the middle two quarters to take command of the game.

The Hawkeyes return to action Wednesday at Indiana in a 3:30 p.m. tipoff on a game that will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

