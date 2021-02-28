Clark has double-double, Iowa women win

MADISON, Wis. – Freshman Caitlin Clark had her seven career double-double as Iowa rolled past Wisconsin, 84-70, Sunday in Big Ten women’s basketball action.
Clark knocked down 18 points and had 14 assists as the Hawkeyes (14-7 overall, 10-7 Big Ten) extended their win streak over the Badgers to 24.
Clark’s 14 assists allowed her to break Iowa’s all-time freshman assist mark held by Kathleen Doyle. Doyle had 148 during the 2016-17 season. With her 14 assists Sunday, Clark has 149.
Three other Hawkeyes scored in double figures – Gabbie Marshall (19), Monika Czinano (18) and McKenna Warnock (14).
Iowa trailed after one quarter, 18-17, but outscored Wisconsin 23-12 in the second and 51-32 over the middle two quarters to take command of the game.
The Hawkeyes return to action Wednesday at Indiana in a 3:30 p.m. tipoff on a game that will be televised on the Big Ten Network.
Iowa 84, Wisconsin 70
IOWA (14-7) -- Warnock 6-9 1-1 14, Czinano 7-10 4-8 18, Clark 4-13 7-7 18, Marshall 7-8 0-0 19, Martin 0-3 0-0 0, Meyer 0-0 0-0 0, Sevillian 0-1 0-0 0, Taiwo 2-4 2-2 8, Goodman 3-4 1-2 7, Jensen 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-52 15-20 84
WISCONSIN (5-17) -- Lewis 5-15 6-9 16, Thompson 2-5 1-1 5, Hilliard 4-12 4-4 12, Moschkau 1-6 2-2 5, Pospisilova 9-14 0-0 21, Stapleton 1-6 2-2 4, Stauffacher 1-4 0-0 2, Douglass 0-1 0-0 0, Luehring 0-1 0-0 0, Schramek 2-8 0-2 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-72 15-20 70
Iowa;17;23;28;16 — 84
Wisconsin;18;12;20;20 — 70
3-Point Goals—Iowa 11-24 (Warnock 1-3, Clark 3-9, Marshall 5-6, Martin 0-2, Sevillian 0-1, Taiwo 2-3), Wisconsin 5-19 (Moschkau 1-5, Pospisilova 3-5, Stauffacher 0-3, Luehring 0-1, Schramek 1-5). Assists—Iowa 22 (Clark 14), Wisconsin 12 (Moschkau 3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Iowa 36 (Clark 1-7), Wisconsin 39 (Team 3-7). Total Fouls—Iowa 14, Wisconsin 17. Technical Fouls—None. A—0.