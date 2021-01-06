Clark, Czinano lead Iowa comeback victory

IOWA CITY — What a turnaround.
Late in the opening half Wednesday night, the Iowa women’s basketball team’s 41-game home winning streak was in dire straits facing a 16-point deficit to Minnesota.
The second half was a complete reversal.
Behind a career-high 37 points from freshman Caitlin Clark and 19 from junior Monika Czinano, Iowa rallied to collect a 92-79 Big Ten Conference victory over Minnesota at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Iowa (8-1, 4-1) outscored Minnesota 61-32 over the game’s final 22 minutes to move into sole possession of fourth place in the conference.
“The second half was amazing,” Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said. “The third quarter was a thing of beauty.”
The Hawkeyes outscored the Gophers (2-5, 1-4) 30-13 in the the third quarter.
“Defensively is where it started,” Clark said. “Our defense is not where we needed to have it in the first half, but we got stops to start the second half.”
It also outrebounded Minnesota by a dozen in the closing two quarters to come up with several second-chance opportunities.
“We were moving a half-second too slow (in the first half),” Czinano said. “Our communication is not where it usually is, and that’s definitely something we talked about at halftime. It was good to regroup at halftime and get on the same page.”
Clark, named to the Wooden Award Midseason Top-25 list earlier in the day, had at least 30 points for the fourth time this season. She converted 12 of 19 shots, including five from beyond the arc, and sank 8 of 9 free throws.
The West Des Moines Dowling graduate also had a team-high 11 rebounds and registered five assists.
“When you have someone like Caitlin Clark on the floor, you’re never out of a game,” Bluder said.
“I think during her four-year career, I’m going to run out of adjectives to describe her. That third quarter, when she feels it, those deep 3s are no problem for her.
“You can’t believe it sometimes, but I love that confidence she has.”
Iowa had 15 assists on its 20 field goals in the second half. The Hawkeyes also limited the Gophers to 36% shooting after halftime.
The 42-game home winning streak, which started during the 2018-19 season, is the second longest active streak in the country behind Baylor’s 61.
Kadiatou Sissoko led three Gophers in double figures with 20 points.