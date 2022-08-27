Chun brings her Hawkeyes to Gable Museum

WATERLOO – Clarissa Chun was having a pretty good day Saturday.

The first head coach of the Iowa women’s wrestling program was celebrating her birthday, so that made the day special.

But the energetic former world champion and Olympic medalist was just as exuberant to introduce her team to the Cedar Valley and the National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dan Gable Museum.

When museum Director Jim Miller and his assistant Rebecca Roper invited Chun to bring her team to Waterloo, she knew her response.

“I said absolutely, why wouldn’t we?” Chun said. “I think the museum has so much for us to learn from. A lot of history, greatness documented on these walls. Every one of our athletes aspires to win a college national title, a team title, but also to be World and Olympic champions as well. And if they can walk through this museum and get inspired … be educated … that is lighting the fire even more.”

The Hawkeyes held an open workout Saturday with their 15-women roster plus any local female wrestlers who wanted to participate.

After the workout, Chun became the first female wrestler to sign a designated space honoring her achievements on one of the museum’s walls, joining the likes of the museum’s namesake, Dan Gable, as well as Chuck Yagla and wrestling legends John Smith, Bobby Douglas, and Bruce Baumgartner in doing so.

“When I think about it, I think about all the female wrestlers who came before me that gave me the opportunity,” Chun said. “Tricia Saunders, Afsoon Johnston, Shannon Williams-Yancey. … I think about all the women who came before me, who fought the battles to have that space on the mat. I think about the coaches that put their time and effort into me so I was able to compete at the level I competed at.

“I’m excited to be the first, but I can’t wait for the next female to sign that wall.”

Since being named Iowa’s head coach in November, Chun said, she has been busy recruiting her first athletes and building her coaching staff. It includes long-time U.S. National coach Gary Mayabb, and in October three-time Canadian Olympic wrestling medalist Tonya Verbeek will join the program.

“A lot has happened,” Chun said. “We are off to a great start. I’m excited to see what we can do the next few months.”

All of Iowa’s roster will redshirt this season and compete only in open tournaments as Chun and her staff begin formulating a plan for the 2023-24 season.

Among the Hawkeyes to work out Saturday was Felicity Taylor of Spillville. Taylor transferred to Iowa with a season of eligibility left after a highly successful stint at McKendree University.

“It is definitely a different feeling,” Taylor said of being a Hawkeye. “It is so surreal. I went there (Carver-Hawkeye Arena) in high school for the Night of Conflict, and now that is where I am training. That is my home, my home now. It is crazy.

“It is so awesome,” Taylor said of working with Chun. “She has so much knowledge, and I see it more and more every day.”

Saturday’s work out at the Gable Museum is part of a bigger picture Chun is painting for her program.

Asked if she feels any pressure leading the first Power-5 Division I institution to field a women’s wrestling program, Chun said no.

“I don’t look at it as pressure,” she said. “There are going to be eyes on us. I think it helps set the tone of our expectations, what we want our culture of our program to be. How do we carry ourselves? Making sure we are doing everything the right way and showing people respect and gratitude.

“None of this would have been possible if not for the support of the people (who brought the program to fruition) … and prior to the people who broke down the barriers to give these young ladies the opportunity to have a program.

“Although it might feel like there could be pressure because we are the first, I feel it is an exciting time. It is more like this is cool, we get to do this and how are we going to represent,” finished Chun.