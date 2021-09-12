Charlie Jones had his name all over Iowa's win over ISU

In addition to forcing the fumble that Jack Campbell returned six yards for a touchdown in the third quarter, Jacobs’ responsibilities included helping Iowa deal with Iowa State’s all-American tight end, Charlie Kolar.

The Cyclones’ senior, playing his first game of the season, led ISU with four receptions for 34 yards but was limited to 12 yards after the catch in part because of Jacobs’ effort.

“I knew it would be a huge challenge. I knew the tight end was a great athlete,’’ Jacobs said, adding that linebackers coach Seth Wallace encouraged him all week in practice to be ready to meet the challenge.

“He was pushing me all week, telling me what I would be up against and I knew I had to be ready to go out and do the job.’’

A leg up: Iowa punter Tory Taylor averaged 51.1 yards on eight punts against Iowa State.

The sophomore deposited five punts inside the 20-yard line, had a long of 69 yards and had just one touchback.

He wanted more.

“Eight of eight inside the 20 would have been good,’’ Taylor said. “There is always work to do.’’