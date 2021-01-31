Centenarian Alice Isenhower made an impact on former Hawkeyes Ike Boettger, CJ Beathard

Mike Esposito, a teacher at Niagara Falls High School, had met one of Boettger’s high school classmates at the Snow Valley Basketball Camp in Waverly. Riley Gardner helped Esposito get in touch with Boettger, who took time to meet with special needs kids from the community after Bills games in 2018 and 2019 before attendance was restricted due to the pandemic.

“The kids love the Bills and I thought it would just be pretty neat for a Bills player to meet them,” Esposito said. “I just asked Ike, ‘Hey, would you mind coming and meeting my special needs kids?’ He was like, ‘Of course not.’ For the past couple years he has come out after the games and hung out with the kids and got to know them.”

Said Boettger, “I’ve really enjoyed that he’s connected me with those kids. It’s just a lot of fun hanging out with them and messing around in the parking lot after the game and chatting.”

Among the kids Boettger met is Michael Chymes, an avid Bills fan with cerebral palsy. They’ve continued to remain in communication after the visit.

“He gives me a call every once and a while and I like asking for his advice on games,” Boettger said. “It’s been fun to just text him and talk to him when I have time.”