Centenarian Alice Isenhower made an impact on former Hawkeyes Ike Boettger, CJ Beathard

CEDAR FALLS – Ike Boettger has never shied away from an opportunity to make a difference.
Growing up on a farm, Boettger was accustomed to helping family and neighbors with chores. Ike’s part-time job in high school included making Scotheroos for guests at his mom Kris’ business Barn Happy – a renovated barn that serves lunch along with locally made specialty gifts and foods.
Now a young adult, Boettger has been helping to support his dad Tim’s work as the director of spiritual care at Western Home Communities.
During a bye week in college, Ike Boettger invited teammate and Iowa quarterback CJ Beathard to spend a weekend with him in Cedar Falls. They visited a centenarian named Alice Isenhower and were captivated by the avid Hawkeye fan’s personality.
When Tim Boettger asked Alice how long she had been a fan of Iowa football, she responded with a smile, ‘When they started.’
“Over 100 years old, she was positive, funny, so much life still in her,” Ike Boettger recalled. “Her physical body was obviously really worn down after over 100 years, but her emotional and spiritual health really shined through.
“It was just so cool to talk to her and just thinking about my life or anyone’s life, to live that long and still have that joy inside through all that she had been through. … She was just one of the happiest people you would ever talk to.”
Following Isenhower’s death, Boettger and Beathard provided seed money to start the Alice Isenhower Connection Fund in 2019 which supported a full-time chaplain dedicated towards visiting residents inside Western Home Communities. Mark Eggleston was hired and made immediate connections.
Eggleston’s work took on added importance during the COVID-19 pandemic when elderly residents found themselves increasingly isolated. He placed over 700 phone calls to them during the initial months. As restrictions began getting lifted, Eggleston helped facilitate visits between residents and their family members who were reconnected after four or five months apart.
“My dad always kept me updated with how things were going,” Boettger said. “Mark is such a great guy. Every time I talk to him, he’s got stories of stuff he’s talked to people about and helped people through certain things. It’s really cool to see all that he’s done and it’s a credit to him and the way God made him. He’s helped so many people.”
Throughout his football career Boettger has also enjoyed the opportunity to interact with children, quick to gravitate towards the 6-foot-6, 313-pound lineman. He was among the Hawkeyes that made trips to Stead Family Children’s Hospital.
And before making his first start in Buffalo, Boettger already had a fan club.
Mike Esposito, a teacher at Niagara Falls High School, had met one of Boettger’s high school classmates at the Snow Valley Basketball Camp in Waverly. Riley Gardner helped Esposito get in touch with Boettger, who took time to meet with special needs kids from the community after Bills games in 2018 and 2019 before attendance was restricted due to the pandemic.
“The kids love the Bills and I thought it would just be pretty neat for a Bills player to meet them,” Esposito said. “I just asked Ike, ‘Hey, would you mind coming and meeting my special needs kids?’ He was like, ‘Of course not.’ For the past couple years he has come out after the games and hung out with the kids and got to know them.”
Said Boettger, “I’ve really enjoyed that he’s connected me with those kids. It’s just a lot of fun hanging out with them and messing around in the parking lot after the game and chatting.”
Among the kids Boettger met is Michael Chymes, an avid Bills fan with cerebral palsy. They’ve continued to remain in communication after the visit.
“He gives me a call every once and a while and I like asking for his advice on games,” Boettger said. “It’s been fun to just text him and talk to him when I have time.”
So many in Boettger’s profession are making a similar impact on the lives of others.
“If I could get on a phone call or give somebody a text that is going to somehow make their day better, then I’m going to do that,” Boettger said. “I know people struggle with a lot of different things in life and if that’s something that can help brighten their day, I know a lot of athletes do that, whether it’s in the public eye or not. That’s one of the coolest things about being a part of the NFL is that platform it creates.”