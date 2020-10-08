Cedar Falls native Campbell looks to fill Iowa's linebacker vacancy

There may be two unanticipated lineup openings in the heart of the Iowa defense, but expectations remain unchanged.
Hawkeye linebackers expect to bring the same high-energy, consistent approach to the field even with minimal starting experience returning for the upcoming season.
“We’re still going to go out and play Hawkeye football,’’ said Nick Niemann, the only player in the position group who has started more than one collegiate start.
The senior with 13 career starts will lead a group of linebackers who remain a work in progress as the delayed start of the Hawkeyes’ 2020 season approaches.
Jack Campbell, a sophomore from Cedar Falls who made one start last season, and senior Barrington Wade, who also has one career start, want to be part of the solution.
“We’re all out competing for spots and the idea is for us all to take a step forward every day,’’ Campbell said Wednesday. “It’s a good, competitive situation with everybody pushing each other.’’
In making plans for 2020, Iowa knew it would take the field with a new middle linebacker.
Kristian Welch exhausted his eligibility when the Hawkeyes completed a 10-3 season at the Holiday Bowl.
The unexpected came later.
Dillon Doyle, expected to compete with Campbell to replace Welch, now starts at middle linebacker for Baylor after transferring when his father Chris Doyle was dismissed in June after spending 21 years as Iowa’s strength and conditioning coordinator.
Djimon Colbert, a 23-game starter at the weakside position, then chose last month to sit out this season because of concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.
The departures have created both openings and opportunities.
“Coming into it, we didn’t expect two guys to not be here, but being a senior, you try to lead and one of my goals is to make certain we’re ready as a group,’’ Niemann said. “We have good chemistry and we’re looking forward to seeing what we can do this fall.’’
Campbell said Iowa’s depth will be impacted.
“Those are two good guys, good players, obviously big losses in the room, but you have to get over that and move forward,’’ Campbell said.
The 6-foot-5, 243-pounder saw action on special teams early last season and played in 11 games as a true freshman, showing good instincts and good range as he rotated with Doyle at middle linebacker when Welch missed three games because of injury.
Campbell leans on that experience now.
“The biggest thing positive I took out of last year was seeing what I’m capable of and at the same time, the mental aspect of learning so much more about football, the tendencies and such,’’ Campbell said.
He said Welch, Niemann and Wade have all helped him prepare for his next challenge.
“Kristian talked about how he sees things and now Nick along with Barrington, it’s been helpful to hear their insight and see how they go about things,’’ Campbell said.
Niemann, primarily a starter at the outside linebacker position throughout his career, has shifted inside during the preseason to play the weakside position Colbert primarily filled a year ago.
There, he has been playing alongside Campbell most of the time.
“Jack got his feet wet as a freshman and he’s made a lot progress from year one to year two,’’ Niemann said. “He has a better understanding of our defense and is working hard to contribute.’’
Wade said his one of his top objectives this season is to help younger linebackers in the program, players like redshirt freshman Jestin Jacobs who are expected to see the field for Iowa for the first time.
“Help get them ready and put us in a good spot,’’ Wade said. “It’s always next man in here and we’ve seen that already. The coaches are moving a lot of guys around, looking for that right combination. You have to be ready.’’
The situation isn’t unlike what is taking place elsewhere in an Iowa defense that for the second straight year is replacing three of its four starters on the defensive line as well as two openings in the secondary.
As is the case with the linebackers, nearly every Iowa defensive lineman and defensive back is currently seeing practice time at multiple positions.
“You’ll see soon how it all fits together,’’ returning defensive end Chauncey Golston said. “There’s just a lot of guys moving around a lot. Coaches are looking for the right mix.’’
That includes at linebacker, three positions that have become two at times when Iowa shifts from a 4-3 alignment to a 4-2-5 look to reflect the changing nature of the college game.
Campbell said linebackers assistant Seth Wallace continues to mix-and-match personnel on a regular basis.
“I’ve just tried to work wherever he puts me and I’m trying to make the most of the opportunities I’ve been given,’’ Campbell said. “Make the most of it, that’s the goal.’’
