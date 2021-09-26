Cedar Falls' Jack Campbell was all over the field Saturday for Hawkeyes

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Benson, who complemented Campbell’s game with 11 tackles himself, said Campbell’s focus on fundamentals puts him in a position to make plays when the opportunity is there.

“The way he goes about his business every day, that’s why he does what he does,’’ Benson said. “It’s the way he attacks the week. What happens on Saturday is just a byproduct of what he does the rest of the week.’’

Campbell’s tone-setting work which included a pair of pass break ups helped the Hawkeyes limit Colorado State to 250 yards of offense. Through four games, Campbell now leads Iowa with 43 tackles.

The Rams were limited to 95 yards on the ground, the fourth Hawkeye opponent to finish with fewer than 100 rushing yards in a game.

Defensive end Zach VanValkenburg said the play of Campbell and the rest of the players in the Hawkeyes’ back seven have helped a young Iowa defensive line grow.

“They’re doing a great job. Everybody’s getting to the football,’’ VanValkenburg said. “We needed a good second half. We came out and played our brand of football. It’s what we strive for every week.’’

Campbell welcomed the chance to do what he could to make that happen.