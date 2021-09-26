Cedar Falls' Jack Campbell was all over the field Saturday for Hawkeyes

IOWA CITY – The football seems to have a way of finding Jack Campbell.
The Iowa middle linebacker found himself in the middle of the action in the Hawkeyes’ 24-14 win Saturday over Colorado State.
The junior from Cedar Falls finished with a career-high 18 tackles in the game, recording nine in the first quarter and another four before Iowa headed to the locker room at halftime to figure out how to overcome a 14-7 halftime deficit.
Did it feel like an 18-tackle game?
“Not really,’’ Campbell said. “We just needed to make plays.’’
Campbell provided Iowa with that in the second half, recording his second fumble recovery in the Hawkeyes’ last three games at the six-yard line.
Unlike his scoop and score at Iowa State, Campbell simply smothered the football that Yahya Black had jarred loose.
On the next snap, Tyrone Tracy Jr. carried the ball into the end zone to tie the game at 14-14 with 8 minutes, 17 seconds to go in the third quarter.
A little over two minutes later, Campbell’s handiwork had helped move the Hawkeyes ahead to stay.
“It doesn’t surprise me,’’ said linebacker Seth Benson about Campbell’s play.
Benson, who complemented Campbell’s game with 11 tackles himself, said Campbell’s focus on fundamentals puts him in a position to make plays when the opportunity is there.
“The way he goes about his business every day, that’s why he does what he does,’’ Benson said. “It’s the way he attacks the week. What happens on Saturday is just a byproduct of what he does the rest of the week.’’
Campbell’s tone-setting work which included a pair of pass break ups helped the Hawkeyes limit Colorado State to 250 yards of offense. Through four games, Campbell now leads Iowa with 43 tackles.
The Rams were limited to 95 yards on the ground, the fourth Hawkeye opponent to finish with fewer than 100 rushing yards in a game.
Defensive end Zach VanValkenburg said the play of Campbell and the rest of the players in the Hawkeyes’ back seven have helped a young Iowa defensive line grow.
“They’re doing a great job. Everybody’s getting to the football,’’ VanValkenburg said. “We needed a good second half. We came out and played our brand of football. It’s what we strive for every week.’’
Campbell welcomed the chance to do what he could to make that happen.
“The coaches, they talk about us playing to a high standard,’’ Campbell said. “That means something. We should try to play to that standard every snap. That’s the goal. Always.’’
Iowa-Penn State set: The starting time for Iowa’s next home football game was announced Saturday.
The Hawkeyes will host Penn State at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9. The game will be televised by FOX, making it six times in the first seven games of the season Iowa will kickoff between 2:30-3:30 p.m. The only exception is next Friday, when the Hawkeyes play at Maryland at 7 p.m.
Iowa has already announced that all tickets for the Penn State game have been sold, the first sellout of the season at Kinnick Staidum.
“The coaches, they talk about us playing to a high standard. That means something. We should try to play to that standard every snap. That’s the goal. Always.’’
-- Jack Campbell