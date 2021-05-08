Caleb Shudak has kicking figured out

Given the opportunity to have an additional year of eligibility because of how the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the 2020 season, Shudak jumped at the chance after Duncan chose to call it a Hawkeye career.

“You put in all those years of work, it’s one of those things where you have this opportunity right now. It’s there, so why not take it?” Shudak said.

“It’s not going to hurt anything doing it. I have great friends here at Iowa, the coaches are amazing. It was kind of a no-brainer.”

Shudak wasn’t alone.

Starting long snapper Austin Spiewak also was among players who walked on at Iowa in the fall of 2016 and after handling all deep snaps for the first time in 2020 he chose to return for an additional season as well.

He also happens to be Shudak’s roommate.

“We’re in it together,” Shudak said. “We made the decision to come back together and we’re anxious to make the most of it.”

Shudak’s abilities as a kicker and the consistency displayed by Spiewak as a snapper are among reasons coach Kirk Ferentz isn’t losing any sleep over that segment of the game as Iowa works toward the 2021 season.