Bucs trade up to get Iowa's Wirfs at No. 13

"He’s everything we were looking for," Arians said. "He’s a very humble guy, a hard-working guy, and the more our coaches talked with him during the interview process, the more they had a really good feel about him."

Drafting an offensive lineman in the first round for the first time since 2006, the Buccaneers have an opening at right tackle. Unrestricted and unsigned free agent Demar Dotson has filled the position in recent years and Arians said Wirfs will have an opportunity to compete for that spot.

This is the second straight year the Buccaneers have drafted an Iowa player, taking defensive end Anthony Nelson a year ago in the fourth round.

Tampa Bay last picked a Hawkeye in the opening round in 2011 when they selected Adrian Clayborn with the 20th pick.

In the 6-foot-5, 322-pound Wirfs, Tampa Bay is getting a player who celebrated his 21st birthday on Jan. 24 and as an 18-year old became the first true freshman to start at a tackle position for Iowa during Ferentz’s tenure.

After debuting in that 2017 game against Illinois, Wirfs went on to make 33 career starts for Iowa. He opened 10 times at right tackle last season but displayed his versatility by shifting to the left side for three starts last fall when Alaric Jackson was sidelined with an ankle injury.