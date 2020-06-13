Brands says challenge is to develop patience

Iowa wrestlers are discovering this week that the first test of a new season will never show up on a schedule or occur during a tough workout.
For a group of Hawkeyes coach Tom Brands says “isn’t concerned with anything other than whipping tail and getting off the mat as quick as possible,’’ the first challenge of the 2020-21 season is all about developing patience.
Brands said during an appearance Thursday evening on Hawkeye Events Live, this year’s online substitute for the annual statewide tour made by Iowa coaches, that he has spent a lot of time this week talking about patience with his veteran team.
“That’s not easy, but right now, it’s necessary,’’ Brands said.
Iowa returns nine starters from a top-ranked team that followed an undefeated dual season by dominating the field at the Big Ten Championships and with nine top-eight seeds was positioned to earn its first NCAA team title since 2010 before the event was cancelled because of the COVID-10 pandemic.
Hawkeyes returning from that team were allowed back into the wrestling room at Carver-Hawkeye Arena for the first time since March on Monday, beginning voluntary workouts and giving Brands a chance to talk “eye to eye’’ again with his team.
Details are still being finalized but newcomers will join the group in a few weeks and for now, Brands said his team welcomes a chance to get back to its training routine.
Workouts this month are strictly voluntary and Brands said there is some flexibility involved.
“We’re firing on all cylinders again, but if a guy isn’t ready to come back yet, doesn’t feel like he’s quite ready to do the things they need to do, we’re giving him some time,’’ Brands said. “We want to make sure they’re comfortable with everything.’’
Brands said his wrestlers quickly learned how much things have changed in their corner of the world because of the coronavirus situation.
Wrestlers were among returning Hawkeye athletes tested for COVID-19 last weekend and daily entry to Carver-Hawkeye Arena is limited to one door, where temperatures are taken and athletes are quizzed daily about their health.
Brands said wrestlers and coaches are required to wear masks in the common areas of the arena, removing them only in offices or when working out.
“A lot of it is common sense,’’ Brands said. “The world has changed and we have to have the patience, wisdom. As much as anything, it’s about discipline and adherence to what the world is like right now. … This time requires a lot of patience. You have to be patient.’’
Brands believes he has a group that can be disciplined enough to deal with that as they prepare in upcoming weeks and months.
“We’ve got a group of really good guys, and that’s where it begins,’’ Brands said. “Spencer Lee, he’s out there training for the 2020 Olympics that are going to be in 2021. Michael Kemerer, he’s in grad school and I could go on and on, good guys.’’
Five months out from the start of competition, Iowa has returning wrestlers at every spot in its lineup with the exception of 149 pounds where senior Pat Lugo competed and earned a No. 1 seed for the 2020 NCAA Championships.
Despite the depth of returning experience, Brands sees things from a different perspective.
“We lost one starter, but we lost a lot, guys who had been valuable members of our team and made an impact in a number of ways,’’ Brands said.
“We have good freshmen coming in. They haven’t been cleared (to begin training because of COVID-19 restrictions) yet. That’s the next step and when we can get that, it will be awesome.’’
Iowa is easing its way back to work this week but beyond displaying the patience it takes to eventually return to a normal routine, Brands has talked to his team about something else this week.
“You cannot lose your edge because of COVID. You can’t allow that to happen,’’ he said. “Just because things aren’t quite normal right now, you still have to keep your body and your mind in shape. You still have to keep that spirit and emotion.’’
Brands has challenged his team to find ways to get better even if the routine isn’t quite the same.
He said he told the Hawkeyes while they may be a little uncomfortable with things right now that they need to find ways to continue to grow and develop.
“Find a way to get better. Use COVID and this time to make you better somehow,’’ Brands said. “That’s the mindset and what we want our guys to expect from themselves. Find a way. Get better.’’
