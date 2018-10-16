League reports
SENIOR SUNRISE -- Team: Asters 2,099-722. Men: Roger Heiser 529, Larry Baker 525-238, Larry Shephard 524, Phil Richter 201, Darrell Taylor 198. Women: Madonna Swehla 352-136, Sharon Heiser 296-107, Laura Fry 286-107.
MEN'S CLASSIC -- Team: BDI 3,657-1,273. Men: Cory Clinton 731-262, Dave Gerst 709-247, Shannon Buchan 701, Darin Seeger 246.
LADIES CLASSIC -- Team: Splits and Giggles 2,012-675. Women: Michelle Jerome 531-185, Angi Fangman 497-182, Faye Graham 486-194.
VALLEY PARK -- Men: Jacob Boleyn 693-244, Mac DeBower 679-266, Rick Gorman 655-235. Women: Lauren Cochayne 487, Holly Smith 371.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.