Try 1 month for 99¢
Clip art bowling

League reports

SENIOR SUNRISE -- Team: Asters 2,099-722. Men: Roger Heiser 529, Larry Baker 525-238, Larry Shephard 524, Phil Richter 201, Darrell Taylor 198. Women: Madonna Swehla 352-136, Sharon Heiser 296-107, Laura Fry 286-107.

MEN'S CLASSIC -- Team: BDI 3,657-1,273. Men: Cory Clinton 731-262, Dave Gerst 709-247, Shannon Buchan 701, Darin Seeger 246.

LADIES CLASSIC -- Team: Splits and Giggles 2,012-675. Women: Michelle Jerome 531-185, Angi Fangman 497-182, Faye Graham 486-194.

VALLEY PARK -- Men: Jacob Boleyn 693-244, Mac DeBower 679-266, Rick Gorman 655-235. Women: Lauren Cochayne 487, Holly Smith 371.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments