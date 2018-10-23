Try 1 month for 99¢
League reports

SENIOR SUNRISE -- Team: Amigos 1,994-696. Men: Larry Shephard 592-229, Jerry Hahn 536-190, Art Jacobs 529-204. Women: Madonna Swehla 362-133, Laura Fry 257-93.

SENIOR CLASSIC I -- Team: Van Quathem-Spears-Fink 1,756-Werkmeister-Noble-Burlage 626. Men: Mike Fink 712-255, Brian Werkmeister 620-257, Greg Wilson 616-244.

MEN'S CLASSIC -- Team: Community 3,647-1,336. Men: Rich Eighme 728-258, Cory Clinton 722-259, Shannon Buchan 711-267, Todd Terhune 692-255. Women: Lori Shannon 529-185.

LADIES CLASSIC -- Team: Flowers and Friends 2,089-750. Women: Angi Fangman 644-225, Faye Graham 531-216, Michelle Jerome 484-179.

VALLEY PARK -- Men: Jacob Boleyn 709-255, Jeremy Dunsmoor 703-257, Scott DeBower 661-236. Women: Emily McCauley 461-168, Lauren Cochayne 427-153, Debbie Picken 149.

