MASTERS/STORM -- Team: Fran's Pro Shop 3,509-Roto Grip 1,228. Men; Brandon Steen 789-278, 264, Shan DeBower 770-278, 268, Adam Ramsey 752-269, 256, Andy Buelow 732-258, Andy Aries 725-257, Blake Uthoff 707-255, Cookie Jarchow 706-252, Zach Beschorner 269, Art Winker 258, Mark Penne 257. Shawn Walther 256. Women: Amber Simpson 717-269, Nicole Nelson 258.

CEDAR -- Team: Del's Auto 3,727-1,285. Men: Jeff Bobst 745-278, Andrew Christensen 706, Art Jacobs 703. Women: Chelsea Friedley 363-126.

INDEPENDENT -- Team; Smitty's 3,525-1,224. Men: Jonathan Wolford 728-264, Jeff Johnson 697-258, Tim Lake 650-247. Women: Angi Fangman 620-227, 223, Jen Smith 539-195, Shannon Sniegolski 537, Alex Krebbiel 195.

MAPLE MERCHANTS MIXED -- Team: Dead Last 1,999-Bar Ladies 693. Women: Amy Goodwin 518-202, Carol Eichelberger 514, Gloria Hill 489-198, Cherie Derbyshire 189. Men: Randy Magee 497-174, Bryan Guthrie 455-175, Bob Anderson 443, Mike Martin 179.

MAPLE -- Team: Life Investors 2,648-894. Women: Norma Gronwoldt 495-198, Marty Schoephoerster 492-192, Pam St. John 474, Lori Littlefield 191.

SWINGING SENIORS -- Team: Snappers 2,602-892. Women: Dianne Pearson 492-167, Jan Miller 284-112, Jeanne Buss 283-127. Men: Mel Gardner 494-177, Darrell Groth 453-165, Roger Duffy 444, Howard Coffin 156.

VP3P -- Team: The Broken Record 1,777. Men: Keegan Siggins 666-240, Bill Henriksen 643-246, Jim Nelson 605-240. Women: Sarah McChane 546-203, Cherel Trueman 476-179, Dee Meeks 448-170.

MINOR -- Team: Junkyard Dogs 3,534-Automatic Amusement 1,243. Men: Brent Roloff 685-257, Mike Shannon 683-275, Marcus Boyland 675-240. Women: Candace Newman 527-183, Cassie Kennedy 486, Nicole Elsbecker 187.

