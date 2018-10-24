Try 1 month for 99¢
League reports

WATERFALLS -- Team: Concept to Creation 3,807-Gershman Mortgage 1,374. Men: Bruce Smith 758-290, 257, Travis Busch 741-277, Doug Zilmer 736-255, Justin Corey 730-278, Ward Lange 711-268, Andy Meyer 702, Brad Jipson 695-258, Dan Schuler 695-256, Brandon Steen 675-255, Dave Vanderpool 672, Travis Boyle 664, Craig Pals 654-268, Don Ovel 256, Rich Gronowski 256, Terry Slickers 257. Women: Shelly Hamer 605, Robin Thomas 596.

WEDNESDAY NITE OUT -- Team: Will Take 9 3,455-1,226. Women: Heather Barth 524-221. Men: Jim Kremer 599-222, Joe Cook 239.

AMF -- Men: Toby Smedley 744-266, Ryan Wilson 740-266, Ryan Kale 727-279. Women: Dana Homolar 608-217, Jen Smith 601-238.

SATELLITE -- Team: Bridges Senior Living 2,560-Karen's Print Rite 906. Women: Mandi Loudermilk 523-189, Mary Ann Hesse 517, Annette Nyland 514, Shelly Steele 187, Terrie Taylor 186.

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOONERS -- Team: Buzz's Bar 2,298-797. Men: Rick Miller 738-279, John Stanford Jr. 628-252, Bruce Gienau 615-245. Women: Pam St. John 608-244.

SENIOR EAGER BEAVERS -- Team: Roadrunners 2,668-938. Women: Janet Hanson 476-177, Katy Anders 433-159, Maureen Epperson 422, Dorothy Murphy 173. Men: Don Pearce 563, Robert Kammeyer 542-203, Otto Leinhard 516, Dan Hyde 209, Jerry Hahn 200.

AFTERNOON DELIGHTS -- Team: Top Dogs 1,998-Come Closers 694. Women: Jacque Hauser 551-192, 190, Kathy Mixdorf 508, Karla Harn 488, Diane Bohneman 187.

SENIOR STARS I -- Team: Saturn 2,082-725. Women: Sharon Kendall 520-195, Alice Thompson 455-176, Connie Graham 446, Rita Kehoe 174. Men: Jerry Nelson 659-246, Howard Durnin 641-253, Leo Beschorner 641, Bill Bengston 621, Les Aldrich 234.

