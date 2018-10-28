Try 1 month for 99¢
Clip art bowling

League reports

SUNDAY NIGHT 6 PACK -- Team: Split Happens 2,759-983. Men: Tyler Backes 730-268, Dan McDaniel 681-267. Women: Jen Thurm 612-214, Ashley Zilmer 566-222.

MAPLE SUNSET MIXED -- Team: 3DIC 2,911-1,036. Men: Adam Jarchow 630-214, Mike Schwake 618-234, Scott Holman 577-246.

BIRDS 'N BEES -- Team: Horny Toads 2,132-635. Men: Zack Thomsen 638-252, Bradley Brandt 608-235, Kyle Brandt 228.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments