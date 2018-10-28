League reports
SUNDAY NIGHT 6 PACK -- Team: Split Happens 2,759-983. Men: Tyler Backes 730-268, Dan McDaniel 681-267. Women: Jen Thurm 612-214, Ashley Zilmer 566-222.
MAPLE SUNSET MIXED -- Team: 3DIC 2,911-1,036. Men: Adam Jarchow 630-214, Mike Schwake 618-234, Scott Holman 577-246.
BIRDS 'N BEES -- Team: Horny Toads 2,132-635. Men: Zack Thomsen 638-252, Bradley Brandt 608-235, Kyle Brandt 228.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.