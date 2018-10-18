League reports
INDEPENDENT -- Team: New York Life 3,469-Fran's Pro Shop 1,277. Men: Tim Lake 695-259, Nathan Johnson 693-257, Jeff Johnson 674-246, Chris Campbell 670. Women: Jen Smith 572-202, Shannon Sniegolski 563-225, 210.
CEDAR -- Team: Steamboat Gardens 3,631-Del's Auto 1,299. Men: Jeff Bobst 727-279. Women: Chelsea Friedley 420-148.
MASTERS/STORM -- Team: Roto Grip 3,529-1,230. Men: Adam Ramsey 814-300, 258, 256, Kevin Walker 782-268, 258, Troy Fuller 771-279, Shan DeBower 724-268, Bob Mosley 710-259, Kyle Morgan 706, Joe Engelkes 705, Todd Terhune 257, Michael Hackbarth 257. Women: Amber Simpson 702.
MAPLE -- Team: Mallon Construction 2,594-Richelieu Foods 917. Women: Norma Gronwoldt 528-188, Judy Toepfer 525-189, Nicki Thomas 505, Faye Graham 184.
MAPLE MERCHANTS MIXED -- Team: Dead Last 2,082-Who Cares 721. Women: Connie Rommel 578-212, Gloria Hill 481-175, Amy Goodwin 477-175. Men: Dave Goodwin 560-204, Mike Martin 534, Steve Lehman 515-202, Bob Anderson 200.
VP3P -- Team: The Broken Record 1,640-Bowl Frogs 626. Men: Keegan Siggins 614-238, George Meeks 575-216, Will Prien 539-195. Women: Sarah McChane 655-256, Sara Siggins 498-219, Dee Meeks 462-175.
SWINGING SENIORS -- Team: Robins 2,671-Snappers 945. Women: Dianne Pearson 456-163, Jeanne Buss 308-111, Ann Weichert 280-118. Men: Howard Coffin 516-185, Darrell Groth 503-197, Tom Wegener 473, Roger Duffy 473, Arnie Swanson 171.
