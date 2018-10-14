Try 1 month for 99¢
League reports

SUNDAY NIGHT 6 PACK -- Team: Split Happens 2,850-958. Men: A.J. Peters 741, Jeff Jenkins 710-266, Tyler Backes 670-257, Darold Holm 258, Gery Brinker 257. Women: Ashley Zilmer 224.

MAPLE SUNSET MIXED -- Team: Lucky Sevens 3,000-1,047. Men: Paul Huffman 564-199, Steve Retterath 557-204, Derick Boege 545-191.

