Bluder adjusts to new era of recruiting

Video and analytics don’t tell the entire story.
As she recruits, Iowa women’s basketball coach Lisa Bluder remains a big believer in the eye test.
That’s something the 21st-year Hawkeye coach misses this summer as the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the recruitment of prospective players.
“Sure, there will be games to watch on TV, video of players, but it’s not the same,’’ Bluder said Thursday during an appearance on Hawkeye Events Live, the virtual substitution for the statewide tour Iowa coaches traditionally make each spring.
Because of the health crisis, the NCAA suspended all on- and off-campus recruiting activities for college coaches in March and the current restrictions remain in place at least through the end of July.
“It’s changed everything,’’ Bluder said. “In April, we’re usually out for three days. In May, we’re out three days watching players. In March, we’re in homes talking about our program and in July, it’s 16-to-18 days on the road. All of that is gone now.’’
Instead, Bluder expects to spend a lot of time in her office watching a lot of tape and web streams of any games that do take place.
But, she doesn’t expect that to tell the entire story.
“What I’ll be seeing is the ball going back and forth,’’ Bluder said. “When I’m out recruiting, I’m watching a player’s body language away from the ball, watching how they treat officials, how they treat their coaches and how they treat their teammates, those types of things.’’
Bluder said she always learns a lot as she watches all of that as young prospects participate in AAU and other spring and summer events.
“I will enjoy sleeping in my own bed a few more nights this summer, but this is a situation that is going to be make recruiting harder,’’ Bluder said.
Iowa does has three players verbally committed to be part of its 2021 recruiting class, Michigan forward A.J. Ediger, Illinois guard Sydney Affolter and Colorado post player Addison O’Grady.
“We’re in good shape with this year’s group, but what I worry about is the next classes coming up and the evaluation time that we’re missing with those groups,’’ Bluder said. “This time of year, it’s not just about rising seniors. It’s a challenge.’’
Bluder is looking forward to welcoming the four players in the Hawkeyes’ 2020 recruiting class to campus next Thursday.
Caitlin Clark, a 6-0 guard from West Des Moines Dowling ranked by ESPN as the fourth-best prospect in the 2020 class, 6-2 forward/center Sharon Goodman from Lime Springs, Iowa, 5-10 guard Lauren Jensen from Lakeville, Minn., and 6-0 forward Shateah Wetering of Montezuma, Iowa, are all scheduled to arrive in Iowa City next week.
Bluder said Clark’s ability to step into the point guard role filled by Big Ten player of the year Kathleen Doyle last season is well timed.
“She has great shooting range, is excellent off the dribble and is an excellent passer,’’ Bluder said.
Players returning from last season’s 24-7 team are scheduled to join them by Saturday in preparation for start of workouts on June 15.
“As much as anything, we’re excited about having the chance to be together again,’’ Bluder said. “… We’re looking forward to having things get a little closer to being back to normal, getting back to work, taking on the strength and conditioning aspects and eventually playing basketball again.’’
Bluder expects that to help the Hawkeyes move forward after having the 2019-20 season come to an abrupt end in the middle of a practice session on March 12.
“We had had four really great practices that week and were getting ready for the NCAA pairings to come out. We were in a good spot and all of a sudden it was over,’’ Bluder said. “That was tough to take.’’
In a little over a week, Iowa will push forward.
The four newcomers form a recruiting class ranked in the top-20 nationally and will begin then to work with a group of returning Hawkeyes that includes starters Alexis Sevillian and Monika Czinano.
“We have high hopes and aspirations for this group,’’ Bluder said. “Our freshmen, they have the bases covered from a position standpoint and can play anywhere from one through five. Putting it all together is the challenge and it’s going to be fun. It always is.’’
