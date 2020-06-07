Bluder adjusts to new era of recruiting

Bluder said Clark’s ability to step into the point guard role filled by Big Ten player of the year Kathleen Doyle last season is well timed.

“She has great shooting range, is excellent off the dribble and is an excellent passer,’’ Bluder said.

Players returning from last season’s 24-7 team are scheduled to join them by Saturday in preparation for start of workouts on June 15.

“As much as anything, we’re excited about having the chance to be together again,’’ Bluder said. “… We’re looking forward to having things get a little closer to being back to normal, getting back to work, taking on the strength and conditioning aspects and eventually playing basketball again.’’

Bluder expects that to help the Hawkeyes move forward after having the 2019-20 season come to an abrupt end in the middle of a practice session on March 12.

“We had had four really great practices that week and were getting ready for the NCAA pairings to come out. We were in a good spot and all of a sudden it was over,’’ Bluder said. “That was tough to take.’’

In a little over a week, Iowa will push forward.