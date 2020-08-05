Big Ten releases conference football schedule; Iowa ends season at Ohio State

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Iowa will open its 2020 football schedule with a home game against Maryland and close out the season with games against 2019 Big Ten division champions Wisconsin and Ohio State.

That is all part of a revised 10-game conference schedule announced by the Big Ten Wednesday morning, a schedule which opens with Illinois hosting Ohio State on Thursday, Sept. 3.

As part of adjustments made to frontload a schedule adjusted to accommodate concerns over the COVID-10 pandemic, all 14 Big Ten teams are scheduled to play four conference games during the month of September with two bye weeks scheduled for each team during October and early November.

The regular-season now concludes the Saturday before Thanksgiving, allowing all teams to have a bye the following week in case games need to be rescheduled because of postponements created by the coronavirus situation.

Iowa will open the season on Sept. 5 against the Terrapins and visit Purdue and Minnesota before hosting Nebraska on Sept. 26.

The Hawkeyes will also host Northwestern on Oct. 3, Michigan State on Oct. 31 and Wisconsin on Nov. 14.

Iowa travels to Illinois on Oct. 10, Penn State on Oct. 24 and Ohio State on Nov. 21.