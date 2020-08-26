Big Ten parents continue to show frustration

Continued frustration over the lack of answers from the Big Ten about why the conference chose to scrap plans for a fall football season has now prompted a group of parents to question the ability of commissioner Kevin Warren to lead.
While parents groups from a number of schools, including Iowa and Illinois, have individually sent letters to Warren the open letter to the conference commissioner released Wednesday was the first collaborative effort by a group calling itself Big Ten Parents United.
The group has been holding regular video conferences in recent days and parents from 11 Big Ten football programs had a hand in a letter critical of not only what transpired, but Warren’s response to their previous questions.
“Candidly, at this point, the parent organizations have a total lack of confidence in your ability to lead and communicate effectively with all key stakeholders,’’ the parents group wrote.
The letter was finalized during a video conference Tuesday evening and it specified three major issues the group believes have gone unanswered since the Big Ten announced on Aug. 11 that it was postponing fall sports seasons.
That move came six days after the conference unveiled a revised schedule and detailed medical protocol to deal with COVID-19.
The parents questioned the transparency of the process, citing contradictions in statements by Big Ten presidents and chancellors about how things transpired.
The group wants the Big Ten to make public all documents, video recordings, communications and minutes of meetings related to the decision to cancel the fall sports season.
It also wants Warren to make himself available to answer questions at a parent organization forum, saying that communication between parents groups and the Big Ten office has been nonexistent.
“As you know, the parents and students have a passionate position on the cancelation of fall sports. This passion will continue to exist,’’ the group wrote. “However, we ask for a structured discussion in which you have a fair opportunity to address the concerns and issues that respective organizations have raised.’
It also wants Warren to provide clarity about the Big Ten’s return to competition task force he wrote about last week.
The group wants to know what role the task force will play in an ultimate decision about the possibility of a season, how the parents group will be engaged in the process, what criteria will be used in determining whether there will be a season, when the situation will be assessed and what support will be provided to student-athletes.
The letter went on to acknowledge that as the parent of a college football player – Warren’s son Powers is a tight end at Mississippi State – that the group understands Warren knows “that there is nothing more rewarding than raising and caring for your child.’’
It mentions that Warren’s family was given the opportunity to assess how Mississippi State and the Southeastern Conference “were equipped to safely care for your son,’’ something the parents group maintains they were denied by the Big Ten decision.
The group’s letter concludes by saying the correspondence is “intended to convey the total lack of confidence in the Big Ten Conference’s leadership, specifically the lack of planning, collaboration and/or communicaton.’’
It then asks that that conference “provide a pathway forward’’ to a 2020 Big Ten football season.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!