Big Ten coaches rave about depth of conference

“As far as our roster is concerned, we’re still evaluating everything right now,’’ he said. “We’ll make a determination (Tuesday) before we leave as far as who will come with us and be eligible for this game. The way I look at it is my job right now is to make decisions that are in the best interest of this program.’’

Watkins out?: Penn State also played without one of its best players over the weekend as center Mike Watkins was suspended for a violation of team rules.

Nittany Lions coach Patrick Chambers said Watkins’ status is “day to day’’ and alluded to the senior’s mental health issues. Watkins, who averages 9.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.2 blocked shots per game, has fought a much-publicized battle with bi-polar disorder.

“Obviously, we know Mike’s challenges off the floor,’’ Chambers said. “Right now, we just need to surround him and help him. I just want to make sure he’s completely healthy before we put him back on the floor.’’

Six are ranked: After having a record eight teams in the Associated Press Top 25 last week, the Big Ten had just six ranked teams in the new poll Monday.

Despite losing two games during the week, Iowa remained in the poll at No. 25.