Big 10 OKs Patrick McCaffery hardship waiver

IOWA CITY -- University of Iowa men’s basketball forward Patrick McCaffery’s hardship waiver petition has been approved by the Big Ten Conference.
McCaffery saw limited action in the first two games of his true freshman campaign before missing the remainder of the 2019-20 season due to residual health and wellness issues related to his thyroid.
He will have four years of eligibility remaining.
Iowa senior Jordan Bohannon and sophomore Jack Nunge had their hardship waiver petition’s approved earlier this month.
