Bias suit seeks to block Iowa from cutting women's sports

The Iowa women’s swimming and diving program was one of four intercollegiate athletics programs that director of athletics Gary Barta and university president Bruce Harreld announced on Aug. 21 were being discontinued because of financial issues created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Iowa also plans to end its men’s gymnastics, men’s swimming and diving and men’s tennis programs at the end of the 2020-21 academic year for the same reasons.

At the time, Barta was estimating that Iowa’s self-supporting athletics department faced a loss of approximately $100 million in revenue and was facing a budget shortfall of $60-75 million during the current fiscal year because of a Big Ten decision to postpone fall sports.

The conference has since decided to start a shortened football season on the weekend of Oct. 24.

If all games are played, Big Ten teams will play nine games over a nine-week period and all games are expected to be played with no tickets sold to the general public.

That decision will restore some television revenue that would have been lost if games were not played and during a meeting of the Iowa Board of Regents on Wednesday, Barta now estimates Iowa faces a budget shortfall of $40-60 million.