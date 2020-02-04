You are the owner of this article.
Barta welcomes chance to give back
IOWA CITY – Gary Barta sees his new role as the chairman of the College Football Playoff selection committee as a way to give back.

During a news conference Monday where he addressed a wide range of topics, the Iowa director of athletics talked about why he welcomes the opportunity to lead the 13-member group that ranks college football’s top teams and ultimately selects the participants and seeds the four-team playoff.

“I was a first-generation college student who came from a family of modest means, and football gave me an unbelievable opportunity as a student-athlete,’’ said Barta, who was an option quarterback on North Dakota State teams that won NCAA Division II national championships in 1983, 1985 and 1986.

“When I was asked to join the committee and now to be able to chair the committee, this is my chance to give something back to a game that has been good to me.’’

Before accepting the position last month to lead the committee, Barta said he first discussed the time commitment it would take with other leaders in the Iowa athletics department, with long-time executive assistant to the athletics director Rae Parker and with top-level university administrators.

He also polled the other three individuals who have chaired the committee since the inception of the College Football Playoff.

“The one question I asked all three of them was if you had to do it over again would you, and all three of them said, ‘Yes.’ They said it was a great experience,’’ Barta said.

Barta joined the selection committee prior to the start of the 2019 season and his expanded role will include a modest increase in the amount of time he spends each week as the football season progresses.

Before the season begins, there will occasional meetings in Dallas and teleconferences and he will participate in an orientation session for new committee members.

Once the season kicks off, he will join other committee members in watching games on a weekly basis.

“The committee work is a great excuse to watch a lot of football,’’ Barta said. “When teams play during the week, they’re being watched and on Saturdays, I’ll watch some other games of interest around our schedule.’’

Early Sunday morning, all committee members receive access to virtually every game that is played during the weekend, a video file that trims away commercials and huddles and allows for a quick view of the action.

During the final half of the regular season, Barta joins other committee members in traveling to Dallas. Each is tasked with arriving at a meeting that begins at 8 a.m. on Monday with a top-30 ranking of their own to submit to the group.

Discussions follow and by rule, Barta is required to leave the room anytime Iowa is being discussed.

By Tuesday, the selection committee sets its top-25 poll that will be released that evening.

In his new role, Barta will serve as the voice of the committee when the poll is released on ESPN and then fulfill other media obligations before returning to Iowa late Tuesday night.

The committee’s work includes additional meetings during the week when conference championship games are played and ultimately the playoff pairings are set.

“It was a great experience this past season and I am looking forward to working with the committee moving forward,’’ Barta said. “This is a group that truly cares about the game and does everything they can to get it right.’’

SOLID FOOTING: When NCAA reports are released later this month detailing finances of individual college athletics programs, Barta said it will show that Iowa took in $5 million more in revenue than it spent the most recent fiscal year.

“We typically are in the top six or seven in the Big Ten in where we are at and that is due in large part to the continued generous support we receive from our fans,’’ Barta said.

Iowa’s athletics department has been totally self-supported since 2007, receiving no student fees or general funds from the university.

FACILITIES GROWTH: The Iowa Board of Regents is expected act today on two facility projects at Iowa.

In addition to being asked to approve the planning and design work for a new wrestling training facility, Regents will take action on a request to name a new clubhouse at Finkbine Golf Course the Nagle Family Clubhouse in recognition of a leadership gift from Mary Lee Nagle Duda that helped fund the $10 million facility that opens this spring.

Iowa’s strategic plan for the next 10 years includes upgraded soccer, baseball and softball facilities.

HONORING FRY: Barta called the December deaths of former director of athletics Bump Elliott and football coach Hayden Fry within two weeks of each other “a jolt’’ to the athletics department.

He said the athletics department plans to honor Fry, but is respecting the family’s wishes in holding off on scheduling something.

“They’ve asked for a little time to catch their breath and we respect that,’’ he said.

