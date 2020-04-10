Barta estimates spring eligibility extension will cost Iowa $500,000

He said no underclassmen will have their amount of scholarship aid impacted by the situation and that returning seniors have at this point received no promises about if or how much scholarship assistance will be available.

“There will be and have been some tough discussions between coaches at their student-athletes. Those impacted, along with their families, will have to talk through some things,’’ Barta said.

“There are some seniors who will be receiving their degree and will want to move on to the next phase of their lives. For others, the additional two semesters may allow them to complete their education.’’

With a spending freeze in place within the athletic department, Barta said it will likely be up to coaches in the individual sports to figure out ways to stay within their budgetary limits.

He said he could envision some programs attempting to fundraise to cover additional costs, while he said others may be able to trim dollars from other areas of their operating budgets to cover the temporary additional scholarship costs.

Iowa’s self-supporting athletics department pays the university for scholarship costs of all of its student-athletes, currently at an annual cost of $13-14 million per year.