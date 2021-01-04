Another week, another Big Ten honor for Iowa's Clark

If Caitlin Clark is being named as the Big Ten women’s basketball freshman of the week, it must be Monday.
Iowa freshman Caitlin Clark and Iowa State junior Ashley Joens earned player of the week honors in the Big Ten and Big 12 on Monday.
The Iowa point guard received that recognition for the fifth time in the six weeks the conference has handed out the award this season on Monday, honored for averaging 24.5 points, five rebounds, five assists and 1.5 steals in victories over Rutgers and Illinois.
The only week Clark didn’t receive the award was a week when Iowa had its only scheduled game postponed.
“She’s certainly producing at a level as one of the best freshmen in the country,’’ Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said Monday.
But is the Hawkeyes’ 6-foot rookie the best freshman in the nation?
Clark won’t touch that question, saying there are “a number of really good freshmen in this year’s class.’’
Bluder isn’t going there either, saying she is so focused on Iowa’s Big Ten opponents that she hasn’t had a chance survey what is regarded as a strong group of freshmen guards who are impacting the college game this season.
But, Clark’s work in helping the Hawkeyes build the 7-1 record they take into Wednesday’s 6 p.m. home game against Minnesota is on par with the best first-year players in the nation.
Caitlin Clark won’t be the first freshman to start at the point for coach Lisa Bluder in her 21 seasons at Iowa, but she will be among the most highly regarded.
Clark leads all freshmen and currently ranks fourth nationally in scoring, averaging 26.4 points per game.
Her average of 6.5 assists per game is tops among freshmen nationally and ranks eighth in the country.
One of five players at the NCAA Division I level and the lone freshman to have a triple-double this season, Clark is 10th in the Big Ten with an average of 2.1 steals per game and 20th in the league with a rebounding average of 6.6 per game.
Bluder said Clark compares favorably with the Samantha Logic, an all-American who joined the Hawkeyes as the 11th-ranked point guard in her recruiting class and left as a first-round draft pick in the WNBA.
“We have had some pretty good point guards over the years. Caitlin is a different type of point guard than Sam, though, and that makes it hard to judge and compare. They’re so different,’’ Bluder said.
“They both have their own strengths and use them well. Caitlin’s been contributing at a high level right from the start. You look at Megan Gustafson, two-time Big Ten player of the year, she didn’t start until around Christmastime in her freshman year. Caitlin’s just doing a really good job.’’
McKenna Warnock, named Monday to the Big Ten weekly honor roll after averaging 18 points and eight rebounds while shooting 69.2 percent in Iowa’s wins last week, said Clark has filled a need at the point following the graduation of 2020 Big Ten player of the year Kathleen Doyle.
“She’s an amazing player who brings a lot to our team,’’ Warnock said. “We needed a point guard and a leader to step up after Doyle. She’s done that.’’
Clark said she is simply is trying to do what she can to help Iowa succeed.
“My stats are secondary as long as we win games. That’s all that matters to me,’’ Clark said.
She suspects that’s the case with other top freshmen as well.
“Coming up, I’ve always thought that my class of basketball players was really, really talented, especially at the guard position,’’ Clark said.
“There’s a lot of girls out there that I’ve been able to play with and against who are really good. The way I see it, that’s great for women’s basketball, good for the game and for the attention it can create.’’
Clark shows extreme intensity as she competes – she pounded the floor in front of her chair when she came out of the Rutgers game after picking up a second first-half foul last week – but Bluder said the West Des Moines Valley product actually has a great sense of humor.
“She’s not scared to laugh at herself,’’ Bluder said. “She’s somebody you can tease, somebody who takes it well. She can dish it out, but she can take it, too. She’s quite the jokester.’’
Clark described herself as a “fun and loose person,’’ while not discounting the intensity that is part of her game.
“You can’t take everything so seriously. You’ve got to be able to laugh it off,’’ Clark said. “Maybe in a game, not so much, but that’s because everything means a little more in a game.’’