Ankeny High adds Iowa football recruit

Uncertainties surrounding a football season taking place at his Kansas City area high school has led a player committed to Iowa to team up this fall with a future Hawkeye teammate.

Arland Bruce IV, the recipient of the Thomas A. Simone Award last fall as the best high school player in the Kansas City area, took the practice field Friday at Ankeny High School after his transfer was approved.

At Ankeny, he will play receiver along with another Iowa receiver commitment, Brody Brecht.

“Welcome,’’ Brecht wrote on a Twitter post accompanied by a photo he and Bruce on the field at Ankeny.

Bruce is moving to Iowa to get a chance to play this fall after the public school district in Olathe, Kan., announced that high school students would begin the year with remote learning because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and that athletics would be evaluated on a week-by-week basis.

That level of uncertainty prompted Bruce to leave the Olathe North program he led to the Class 6A state championship game in Kansas last season.

“Wasn’t recruited, I moved,’’ Bruce wrote on Twitter.