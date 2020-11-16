Iowa native Martin eligible for Cornhuskers

Oliver Martin is in uniform and eligible to compete for Nebraska, just as a game against his former teammates nears.

Coach Scott Frost said during his weekly news conference Monday that the former Iowa and Michigan wide receiver received an immediate eligibility waiver from the NCAA earlier this month and has been cleared to play this season.

Martin, who joined the Cornhuskers program as a walk on Aug. 20, was in uniform for Nebraska for the first time last weekend but he did not see any playing time in a 30-23 win over Penn State.

Frost did not elaborate on how or if the Cornhuskers plan to utilize Martin, but said he is eligible to compete in upcoming games including Saturday’s 11 a.m. home game against Illinois and a noon game at Iowa on Nov. 27.

Nebraska is the latest stop for Martin, a four-star recruit from Iowa City West who set state prep records with 239 career receptions and 3,449 receiving yards.

He initially enrolled at Michigan where he spent two years before transferring to Iowa in June, 2019. After redshirting at Michigan in 2017, Martin caught 11 passes for 125 yards and one touchdown while playing in 13 games for the Wolverines in 2018.