WATERLOO – The Waterloo Black Hawks have completed a trade with the Sioux Falls Stampede for Arizona Coyotes prospect Adam Zlinka.

Zlinka was selected by Arizona during the 2022 NHL Draft in the 7th Round with the 204th overall selection.

The Slovakian forward appeared in 56 games for Sioux Falls and represented Slovakia during the IIHF World Junior Championships in 2022-23.

Zlinka recorded eight goals and 16 assists for the Stampede last year, finishing eighth among Sioux Falls players. He also recorded one assist in five games at the World Junior Championships.

Zlinka missed most of the 2021-22 season with an injury sustained in a game against Waterloo.

In a press release from the organization, general manager Bryn Chyzyk described Zlinka as possessing a "world-class skillset."

“Adam is an excellent skater and should be at home on the big ice at Young Arena," Chyzyk said. “After being limited to 10 games when he was a rookie, you really have to look at this as his second season in the USHL rather than his third. In that context, I think there is a lot of opportunity for growth that comes naturally for a veteran who understands this league.”

Zlinka is committed to Northeastern University.

The Hawks’ 2023/24 regular season slate will begin during the USHL Fall Classic in late September. Waterloo’s first home game at Young Arena will be Saturday, October 14th, against the Omaha Lancers.