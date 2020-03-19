Happ is safe at home but wary of the future

When the Italian pro league finally decided to suspend its season about a week-and-a-half ago, he did what he could to get out of the country. He flew out of Milan on Thursday morning, got a connecting flight in Frankfurt, Germany, and arrived in Chicago that night.

He wore protective glasses and a surgical mask, wiped down everything with sanitary wipes and carried a bottle of hand sanitizer with him.

Diener, who was on the same flights along with his wife and three children, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that it was the last flight out of Italy and that all other flights out of Milan that day were canceled.

"I couldn’t tell you if it was the last flight, but I can tell you they were probably not going to let very many more out," Happ said. "With the ban (President Donald) Trump put on foreign travel, I think U.S. citizens would still be allowed to go back home, but it would be hard to find a flight."

Now he is just waiting out these two weeks so he can have a more affectionate and meaningful reunion with his loved ones.

He is apprehensive about what might be coming for this country. COVID-19 spreads much more quickly and is obviously much more deadly than any ordinary flu bug.