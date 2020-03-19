Happ is safe at home but wary of the future

MILAN, Ill. -- When Ethan Happ arrived home from Italy last Thursday night, his parents’ initial urge was to grab him and hug him.
They didn’t. They wouldn’t. They couldn’t.
Maybe next week.
For now, Happ is in a self-imposed quarantine after spending the past several months playing basketball in a country that has been ravaged by the coronavirus.
After seeing firsthand what COVID-19 did in Italy, the former Rockridge High School (Ill.) and University of Wisconsin star has a warning for those of us in this country who might be scoffing at all the extreme measures that are being taken: Don’t underestimate this thing. No precaution is too great.
"I see stuff on social media where people are still acting like there’s nothing happening," Happ said. "That’s pretty much what happened in Italy."
So, when Happ did finally arrive home in Milan, Ill., last Thursday night on a journey that began in Milan, Italy, he knew he had to be extremely careful.
"It’s a weird time for everyone, obviously. But for me coming back home, I hadn’t seen my parents in a while and they obviously just wanted to run over and hug me just as much as I wanted to hug them, but they kept their distance," he said. "They were in the car at the end of the driveway and I was in the garage."
Randy and Teresa Happ have been staying in a hotel since Ethan arrived home, and they will be there for another week or so. Randy has pre-existing conditions that could make him extremely vulnerable to COVID-19.
"He’s taking every precaution," Ethan said. "He doesn’t want to take any shortcuts so he doesn’t want to come home until the 14 days is up … even though I feel fine."
Ethan thought about going to a hotel himself, but he realized he might be exposing others to the virus if he did that.
Mom and Dad did enjoy some pizza with him one night in the driveway.
"It was nice. It was dinner from afar," Happ said. "They were sitting in the back of the truck and I was in the garage, and we were eating pizza and talking from about 15, 20 feet away."
It was in that very driveway that Happ labored tirelessly for years to hone the skills that made him an all-stater at Rockridge and a superhero at Wisconsin, where he finished as the school’s career leader in rebounding and blocked shots and was in the top three in scoring, assists and steals.
He signed last summer to play for Olympiacos Piraeus in Greece, but that team loaned him to Vanoli Cremona in Italy’s Lega Basket Serie.
Playing in Cremona, a small city about 50 miles southeast of Milan, the 6-foot-10 Happ was having a great season and a great time. He averaged 18.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists in helping Vanoli Cremona to a 12-8 record.
"I got to handle the ball a lot," he said. "We were a run-and-gun team. The coach was exceptional. He gave everyone a lot of freedom. I had great teammates there as well and got really close to a couple of them."
Happ was one of four American players on the team, along with Travis Diener, Jordan Matthews and Wesley Saunders, and was having an "amazing" experience.
But a few weeks ago, COVID-19 began to sweep through the country.
"It was a tough situation for sure," Happ said. "I was in one of the regions in northern Italy close to Milan where it was the worst. Basically, they shut everything down except supermarkets, which I think is what they’re going to do nationwide in the U.S. pretty soon.
"That’s pretty much the situation we were in. You didn’t want to get sick because you weren’t sure if you were going to get proper treatment in the hospitals. They were just overrun. They were at 200% capacity and they were making makeshift rooms in hallways."
As of Tuesday night, there were more than 30,000 reported cases of COVID-19 in Italy and more than 2,500 deaths. The worldwide death toll is over 7,500 and rising.
When there were only about 100 cases in Italy, Happ saw what was coming and began cooking all his own meals at home, mostly with frozen foods, and taking large doses of Vitamin C and D.
When the Italian pro league finally decided to suspend its season about a week-and-a-half ago, he did what he could to get out of the country. He flew out of Milan on Thursday morning, got a connecting flight in Frankfurt, Germany, and arrived in Chicago that night.
He wore protective glasses and a surgical mask, wiped down everything with sanitary wipes and carried a bottle of hand sanitizer with him.
Diener, who was on the same flights along with his wife and three children, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that it was the last flight out of Italy and that all other flights out of Milan that day were canceled.
"I couldn’t tell you if it was the last flight, but I can tell you they were probably not going to let very many more out," Happ said. "With the ban (President Donald) Trump put on foreign travel, I think U.S. citizens would still be allowed to go back home, but it would be hard to find a flight."
Now he is just waiting out these two weeks so he can have a more affectionate and meaningful reunion with his loved ones.
He is apprehensive about what might be coming for this country. COVID-19 spreads much more quickly and is obviously much more deadly than any ordinary flu bug.
However, he sees the same sort of disbelief in people here that he saw just a few weeks ago in Italy, even as the number of cases doubled nearly every day.
"People were still going out to eat and treating it as if nothing was really happening," Happ said. "Even though the government in America has done some things, if the people don’t shift their behavior in a somewhat drastic way …. Obviously, people don’t want to stay in all day and all night, but it’s the best course of action right now to self-quarantine or just keep your distance from people."
He is not sure what the future holds for him basketball-wise. The Italian League has only suspended its season and has not completely shut down, hoping to resume playing games without fans at some point.
"I might go back to Italy to play," Happ said. "If I feel it’s safe to go back there, I will."