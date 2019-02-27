WAVERLY -- Wartburg College junior Emma Gerdes is the American Rivers Conference women's basketball player of the year, the league announced Wednesday.
Gerdes, a junior from Cedar Falls, has filled the stat sheet as the 24-3 Knights head into NCAA Tournament play this weekend. She is averaging 11.8 points per game and team highs in rebounds (5.7), assists (4.7) and steals (2.7) while shooting 40.2 percent from 3-point range.
Gerdes is joined on the all-ARC first team by former Cedar Falls High teammate Adrienne Boettger , a senior, and junior Amanda Brainerd.
Boettger leads the Knights at 12.8 points per game while shooting 69.1 percent. She also averages 4.8 rebounds. Brainerd is averaging 9.4 points and 5.1 rebounds.
Luther junior Laura Hamilton was named Defensive Player of the Year. She finished the season with 94 steals and 19 blocked shots while also contributing 12.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game.
Wartburg's Tori Hazard, a sophomore from Janesville, was named to the second team along with Luther's Sarah Holtz while Wartburg sophomore Ally Conrad of Cedar Falls earned honorable mention honors.
