Gerdes, Garza earn basketball honors

CEDAR FALLS -- Cedar Falls native Emma Gerdes is one of five women’s basketball players named to the D3hoops.com 2019-20 All-West Region first team on Tuesday.

The American Rivers Conference MVP, Gerdes is Wartburg’s career leader in games played at 120. She ranks second in program history 420 career assists and 223 career steals.

Caitlin Navratil (Nebraska Wesleyan), Taite Anderson (Bethel), Makana Stone (Whitman) and Hanna Geistfeld (Bethany Lutheran) round out the first team.

