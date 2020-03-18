Former Wartburg wrestler gets hall induction

WAVERLY -- Former Wartburg College wrestler Aaron Wernimont will be one of five individuals inducted into the Division III Hall of Fame announced the National Wrestling Coaches Association Tuesday.
Wernimont, a 2009 Wartburg graduate and native of Pocahontas, was a two-time 157-pound national champion for the Knights and ranks second on the program’s all-time wins list with 150.
Wernimont was also a member of the two national championship teams in 2008 or 2009.
Wernimont passed away from a sudden illiness in 2012 at the age of 26. He received Wartburg’s Young Alumni Award posthumously in 2017.
The induction ceremony will take place during the 2020 NWCA Convention at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Fla., in August.
The other members of the class are Tim Clouse of Rhode Island College (Coach), Pete Gonzales of Montclair State University (Athlete), Daniel Laurent of Wisconin-La Crosse (Athlete) and Perry Miller of Wisconsin-Stevens Point (Athlete).
