Former Hudson star Sara Klunder named NAIA Freshman of the Year

ST. LOUIS, Mo. -- Former Hudson standout Sara Klunder has been named the American Volleyball Coaches Association National Freshman of the Year for NAIA.

Klunder, who was also named a third-team NAIA all-American, helped lead the Spartans to the NAIA national championship.

The 6-foot-3 Klunder hit .379 for the season with 189 kills, 57 blocks and 14 service aces.

In the national championships, Kulner had 11 kills against Keiser University, 12 against Dordt and eight in a win over Milligan (Tenn.).

In addition to her national honors, Klunder was the American Midwest Conference Freshman of the Year, first-team all-conference selection and the AVCA All-Midwest Region Freshman of the Year.

Missouri Baptist is located in St. Louis, Mo.

