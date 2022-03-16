Former Dunkerton shot put star Kaitlyn Wilder sets a conference record

Former Dunkerton High track and field star Kaitlyn Wilder has taken her talents to the collegiate level, overcoming setbacks and setting records in the process.

Originally a basketball player, Wilder was turned on to varsity track and field by coach Ross Steinbronn, who specializes in weight-throwing. Wilder ended her high school career with two state championships in Class 1A and, wanting to take her weight-throwing to the NCAA, went to the University of Dubuque.

However, it wouldn’t be easy. Wilder ended up getting ankle surgery two years in a row. COVID-19 caused further complications for her and her teammates. But Wilder stuck it out, finishing last spring as an All-American in shotput despite playing on only a few ligaments of her foot.

“I was just ready to come back this fall healthy after finishing two surgeries, and I had my mind set on winning a national championship and just being the best thrower that I can be here,” Wilder said.

Wilder continued to improve her range going into the 2022 Division III Indoors tournament in North Carolina. She had a lot of help from assistant coach Jake Malm along the way. The work paid off with a weight throw of 19.28m, setting a record for both Dubuque and the Three Rivers Conference.

“It was just a super exciting experience,” Wilder said. “And it was great to see that all my hard work had paid off and all the support of my teammates backing me and cheering for me as I accomplished something that not a lot of people get to do is amazing.”

Her teammate, Caroline Ferguson, finished 6th in the championship, making a 17.88m throw.

