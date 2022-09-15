Wartburg's McLaughlin waited for his time, now shining for Knights

WAVERLY – The right-of-way rights had to be a staggering sum of money for the Wartburg College football team to raise.

But the pipeline of quarterbacks from Eldridge near the Quad Cities and Waverly is most definitely paying dividends for the Knights.

For three years from 2016 to 2018 there was not a better Division III quarterback in the nation than Eldridge native Matt Sacia.

The Gagliardi Trophy finalist won more than 25 games for Wartburg during his tenure.

Then in 2019 another quarterback from Eldridge landed in Waverly by the name of Niles McLaughlin. He played in five games as a freshman in 2019, and after the missed COVID 2020 season, McLaughlin appeared in seven games completing 31 passes as a back up to Jace Moore in 2021.

Now a senior, McLaughlin is the starter for the Knights and has the team off to a 2-0 start heading into Saturday’s home game against Luther College, a 1 p.m. kickoff at Walston-Hoover Stadium.

The pipeline from Eldridge to Waverly doesn't stop with Sacia and McLaughlin. McLaughlin’s back-up this fall is Carter Markham. And he is from Eldridge, too. If you are counting, that is three North Scott quarterbacks who have made it to Waverly in the last seven years.

Wartburg head coach Chris Winter laughs when asked whether the program has built a pipeline to Eldridge, but says it all began with Sacia.

“Matt Sacia is a big of (Niles and Carter) being here,” Winter said. “He has helped us to be able to bring some good players here. Matt kind of came on the scene and blew up as a player, was a Gagliardi finalists. We played in the Elite Eight when he was here so there was a lot more knowledge about Wartburg College getting out there, and we were getting more coverage in the Quad City area.

“It has had an impact with our recruiting in that area.”

McLaughlin, who has completed 32 of 57 passes for 381 yards and three scores in wins over Monmouth and Wisconsin-Stout, agrees.

“I think a lot of it is we run the same type of offense at North Scott that we do at Wartburg,” McLaughlin said. “But Matt did play a big role in me coming here, seeing his success and the great times he had here with a lot of good teams. I saw it as a great opportunity to come here and play for a really good program.”

Winter said the Knights had high hopes for McLaughlin when they recruited him. Injuries, including an injury to his shoulder slowed his progress but from last fall to this fall Winter believes McLaughin has gotten better and better.

“This spring he blossomed into what we thought he would be,” Winter said. “He has a strong arm, a great pocket presence. He is not the same as Jace (Moore) running around and scrambling, but man can he sling the football.”

McLaughlin says his time waiting in the wings was well spent.

“It has been a process and I’ve learned from some good guys in front of me,” McLaughlin said. “I’m really excited to go out and do what I can do to help us be the best team we can be.”

And that pipeline from Eldridge, McLaughlin helped keep it flowing. He and Markham are best friends.

“All summer long we have been working out together, throwing together,” McLaughlin said. “We mesh well together. He is a little bit different quarterback. He can run better than I can. He is just great to be around and I enjoy having him around.”

Winter added there will be set packages within Wartburg’s offense this fall that will be specific to Markham’s skill set.

“Nile doesn’t want to be compared to Matt Sacia,” Winter said. “Nile has a chance to do special things, but he has to just be Nile and we told him if you are Nile you are going to be great.

“Carter is one of those versatile quarterbacks where we will let him run with it and do somethings with his legs. You are going to see some packages to utilize his strengths.”