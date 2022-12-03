 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DIVISION III FOOTBALL QUARTERFINALS

Wartburg trounces Aurora, reaches Division III national semifinals

  Updated
  • 0

WAVERLY – Wartburg College got hit in the mouth early. The Knights didn’t even flinch.

Hunter Clasen rushed for three touchdowns and also he caught a touchdown pass as 12th-ranked Wartburg did something it had never done before in program history -- advance to the Division III national semifinals following a 45-17 win over Aurora University Saturday at Walston-Hoover Stadium.

120322-spt-jr-wartburg-1

Wartburg College's Hunter Clasen celebrates with teammate Carter Busssanmas after scoring a second quarter touchdown Saturday in the Knights' 45-17 win over Aurora University in the Division III playoff quarterfinals at Walston-Hoover Stadium. 

The Knights became the first American Rivers Conference school to reach the national semifinals since Central College in 1990 and set a school record for wins in a season with 13.

All that came after Wartburg fell behind 10-0 in the first quarter.

“I want to give Aurora a lot of credit, the way they came out there and started fighting, got on top of us early 10-0,” head coach Chris Winter said after the game. “And I think that’s one of the things that’s been our motto all year is ‘don’t flinch.’ And these guys right here and our team hung in there. We knew we’d make some adjustments and get ourselves back on track.”

People are also reading…

Things got off to a good start for Wartburg before briefly turning sideways.

The Knights forced a three-and-out on the Spartans' (11-2) first possession and then took nine plays and drove 52 yards before turning the ball over on downs on their first possession. Aurora responded with a 75-yard drive getting a 11-yard touchdown pass from Josh Swanson to Michael Boland with 6:31 left in the first quarter.

Then Aurora turned a short field into a 31-yard field goal from Matthew Hylek with six seconds left in the first.

From that point on it was all Wartburg.

The Knights scored the next 28 points, including 21 in the second quarter.

Clasen got Wartburg on the board after taking a screen pass from Nile McLaughlin to the house for a 25-yard score just 1:32 into the second. A short field set up a Clasen 2-yard touchdown run with 5:22 left in the first half and Wartburg took the lead for good at 14-10, although it looked like Aurora was going to have something to say about that.

Then, however, defensive back Parker Rochford had his own ideas. The Spartans were driving methodically down the field until on a third-and-four play from the Knight 36, Rochford stepped in front of a Swanson pass in the right flat and raced untouched 70 yards for a touchdown.

“I was just hoping I wasn’t going to drop it,” Rochford said. “When I caught it, I was just running as fast as I could to the endzone.”

That score sent Aurora into the lockerroom dazed. Wartburg kept them dazed.

The Knights took the third-quarter kickoff and drove 74 yards in 13 plays to take a 28-10 lead on a 10-yard pass from Nile McLaughlin to Osage’s Thor Maakestad.

Aurora answered with a 22-yard pass from Swanson to Trey Madsen, but Clasen added touchdown runs of 29 and 18 in the fourth quarter and Cael O’Neill booted a 22-yard field goal to put an exclamation mark on Wartburg’s win.

Clasen carried the ball 31 times for 167 yards and caught two passes for 26.

“The whole week, we prepared to try to gash them up the middle and we knew that if we could do that, we could take care of this whole game,” Clasen said.

McLaughlin, who suffered a foot injury and didn’t play in the fourth quarter of Wartburg’s second round win over St. John’s, started and passed for 136 yards and the two scores.

Maakestad had five catches for 49 yards.

Defensively, Waverly native Jordan Downing recorded four tackles for loss and three sacks as the Knights defense sacked Swanson six times for loss of 49 yards.

Rochford had another interception in the second half, and Nate Link also picked off a pass.

Wartburg advances to play perennial powerhouse Mount Union next Saturday at a site to be determined.

Wartburg 45, Aurora 17

Aurora;10;0;7;0 – 17

Wartburg;0;21;7;17 – 45

 First quarter

AU – Michael Boland 11 pass from Josh Swanson (Matthew Hylekkick), 6:31.

AU – Hylek 31 kick. 00:06.

Second quarter

WC – Hunter Clasen 25 pass from Nile Mclaughlin (Cael O’Neill kick), 13:28.

WC – Clasen 2 run (O’Neill kick), 5:22.

WC – Parker Rochford 70 interception return (O’Neill kick), 2:14.

Third quarter

WC – Thor Maakestad 10 pass from McLaughlin (O’Neill kick), 8:38.

AU – Trey Madsen 22 pass from Swanson (Hylek kick), 4:15.

Fourth quarter

WC – Clasen 29 run (O’Neill kick), 13:39.

WC – Clasen 18 run (O’Neill kick), 10:45.

WC – O’Neill 22 kick, 1:34.

TEAM STATISTICS

;AU;WC

First downs;17;20

Rushes-yards;32-49-120;47-204

Passing yards;182;136

Comp-Att-Int.;21-37-3;12-23-0

Return yards;104;91

Fumbles-lost;0-0;0-0

Penalties-yards;4-40;7-55

Punts-avg.;5-31.2;3-33.3

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

AURORA – Jhquay Chretin 18-74, Ta’vion Geanes 3-8, Josh Swanson 11- -33.

WARTBURG – Hunter Clasen 31-167, Carter Markham 7-43, Bricen White 6-0.

Passing

AURORA – Josh Swanson 21-37-182 and two touchdowns and three interceptions.

WARTBURG – Nile McClaughlin 12-23-136 and two touchdowns.

Receiving

AURORA – James Mautino 6-44, Jhequay Chetin 6-20, Ty Pruett 2-34, Trey Madsen 2-34, Michael Boland 2-25 Cameron Moore 2-17, Tyler Duncan 1-4.

WARTBURG – Thor Maakestad 5-49, Hunter Clasen 2-26, Drake George 1-21, Thoas Butters 1-12, Carter Bussanmas 1-9.

