Wartburg pummels Luther,62-0, after explosive first half

WAVERLY – Wartburg College rumbled past Luther College, 62-0, scoring 55 first-half points in an American Rivers Conference football rout over the Norse at Walston-Hoover Stadium.

The Knights didn't get off to a fantastic start, but once they got charging their was no stopping them.

Wartburg (3-0) drove all the way to the Norse goalline on their opening possession but missed a field goal, but the Knights struck back on the next drive with a 47-yard touchdown run by Bricen White. It was the first of nine touchdowns for the Orange and Black.

“I would like to have gotten off to a better start, certainly,” head coach Chris Winter said. “There’s still plenty of things that we’re going to have to clean up from today, but yeah, to come out here and come into a rivalry game and have the score be the way it is today, you’re excited about that any time you can get the shutout, and put one on Luther. We’ll take it.”

The floodgates opened immediately after the first touchdown there was little Luther could do to slow down the Knights.

Tom Butters caught a 5-yard pass from Nile McLaughlin to make it 14-0, then Carter Henry had a six-yard scoring run and before the first quarter was over Hunter Clasen scampered for a 64-yard scoring run.

Then 12 seconds into the second quarter, Antonio Santillan returned an interception 35 yards for a touchdown.

Henry added a 2-yard scoring run, White caught a 9-yard pass from McLaughlin and Ben Bryant scored on a 27-yard run that made it 55-0.

Before the season, Winter teased an explosive backfield for Wartburg, which manifested in 345 rushing yards for six touchdowns. Clasen led the way with four carries for 116 yards, and Bryant carried the ball 14 times for 99 yards.

McLaughlin threw for 166 yards.

Coupled with their offensive game, the Knights’ defense kept Luther inert through all four quarters. In addition to a shutout they held the Norse to only four first downs while making two interceptions.

“It just comes down to the guys up front. We don’t have to do a lot of fancy things, “Winter said. “I mean I pretty much called the same thing most all day long – maybe changed coverage here and there, but with the front, we’re just lining up on our base front and letting those guys go to work.”

Wartburg will play next week at the University of Dubuque.