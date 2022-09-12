 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Wartburg improves to 2-0 with blanking of UW-Stout

WAVERLY – Hunter Clasen and Ben Bryant each ran for touchdowns and Wartburg’s defense did not yield a point as the Knights improved to 2-0 Saturday with a 27-0 win over Wisconsin-Stout.

Clasen rushed for 70 yards as part of a 182-yard ground game performance for Wartburg. Niles McLaughlin passed for 182 yards and a 46-yard touchdown to Bryant.

The Knights raced out to a 24-0 halftime lead.

Jordan Dowling led Wartburg with nine tackles, including a sack as the Knights recorded five sacks. Linebacker Owen Grover had a pair of interceptions and Parker Rochford broke up three passes.

The Knights host rival Luther College Saturday at Walson-Hoover Stadium.

