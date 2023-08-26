WAVERLY — “Woah, did you guys see that?”

Chris Winter knows the exact play he knew the Wartburg football program had something special in Owen Grover.

During a fall camp practice in his freshman season, Grover made a play that caught the attention of Winter, his future head coach, who served as the Knights defensive coordinator at the time.

“His freshman year, 2019, Owen came in,” Winter said. “We put him at Mike to start. We had Antonio [Santillan] there. We were trying to find out who could be the next guy…One of the first plays he played at mike, we were in a run period, and he goes flying over the top…someone is trying block him in the alley, he just knocks that guy on his back, fronts up the ball carrier for a tackle for loss and gets fired up.

We were like, ‘Woah, did you guys see that?’”

Five years later, Winter’s face still lights up retelling the story of Grover’s statement play in his freshman season.

It is something Grover remembers fondly as well. He particularly enjoys that the unnamed ball carrier in the story is actually All-American tailback Hunter Clasen, who he had faced numerous times in high school before Wartburg.

He also credits the play with laying the foundation for his play at Wartburg.

“As a freshman, I knew camp was going to be hard,” Grover said. “But, I loved it. It was a chance to come out here and play football with my best friends. For me, I was like, ‘ If I am going to make a mistake, I am going to make it going 100 miles per hour.’

That is the best way to get noticed as a freshman…Starting out as a special teams guy the first few games my freshman year, just flying around on everything.”

Almost as quickly as he caught the attention of Winter, Grover made a name for himself on the gridiron as well, racking up 86 total tackles and 8.5 tackles for loss including one sack in his freshman season.

After no football season in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic, Grover continued to be a force on the Knights’ defense in 2021, earning All-Conference second team honors in the American Rivers Conference. However, his statistical production dipped from his freshman campaign.

In 2022, Grover’s production once again matched his special talent as he totaled 112 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, including 5.5 sacks, and five interceptions. Grover’s performance earned him various All-American and All-Conference honors and A-R-C Conference Defensive MVP last season.

According to Winter, the decrease in production in 2021 can be chalked up to a variety of different factors.

“Part of it was he gained confidence,” Winter said. “And, part of it was we realized we have something special in this guy and let’s make sure we are utilizing him in a way that can really highlight that…

He can be a guy that can do multiple things on the field. So, we started to expand that and just tried to put him in as many positions as possible to make plays. That is where you saw even more production last year.”

Despite his gaudy numbers, Winter said Grover has a chance to show off even more of his athleticism in 2023.

“Our front seven—that I bragged about last year—will be dominant again this year,” Winter said. “Owen Grover is obviously headlining a lot of that. Owen will be playing our Mike linebacker position this year which we started to do late in the season last year.

I think he has the chance to be one of the best players in the country.”

Moving to the inside linebacker spot previously held by Santillan, Grover gets a chance to play the position which first offered him a chance to flash back in 2019. He got a taste of the position late last year when Santillan went down with an injury, missing two games.

However, the preseason first team All-American said the opportunity to own the position is something he has relished.

“That is something I have really loved,” Grover said. “This year, getting to go through a camp at middle linebacker and focus on the little details, the fundamentals, the technique, the steps that I am doing. That is something that should hopefully put me in a position to be even better in that spot this year.

A new challenge is something that I love and getting a chance to go out there and do that and being able to make plays on any side of the ball is something I am really excited for.”