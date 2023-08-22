WAVERLY — The Wartburg College Knights put together a football season for the ages in 2022.

Breaking nine program records—both team and individual—and tying another, the second season under head coach Chris Winter provided plenty of highlights including a conference championship and NCAA D-III semifinal appearance.

Given the successes of the 2022 campaign, a palpable buzz surrounded the program as the Knights held their annual football media day on Tuesday.

Here are three things we learned at Wartburg football media day:

1. Knights focused on making a new name in 2023

During fall camp, Winter said he wanted his team to take its 2022 mentality and reverse it on themselves.

“The guys have bought into that,” Winter said. “The other thing you heard me say some last year was this idea of ‘nameless and faceless.’ We were talking about our opponents back then, making sure we were playing at a level of our standard…I have applied that this year, in camp, to us.”

Winter continued and highlighted the awards—last year and in the preseason— earned by his players.

The Knights featured American Rivers Conference offensive and defensive MVPs in Hunter Clasen and Owen Grover. Six Knights earned D3football.com preseason All-American honors. Wartburg earned the No. 5 spot in the preseason top 25 and are preseason favorites to repeat as conference champions with eight of nine first place votes.

Winter does not put much stock in those accolades when looking ahead at the 2023 season. He expects his team to follow his lead.

“With all these awards that are out there, those are all based on 2022,” Winter said. “Right now, the last I looked, it is not 2022 anymore. Right now, we are 0-0. We have the same record as everyone else in the country.

We have no accolades in 2023. There are no All-Americans. There are no All-Conference players—none of that…That has to be the approach. We are trying to make a name for the 2023 team. Right now, we are just a bunch of nobodies.”

2. Hunter Clasen hoping to offer encore of record-breaking 2022

A fifth-year senior, Clasen erupted in his second season as the starting running back for the Knights.

The Springbrook-product made the most of his 257 carries in 2022, rushing for 1,584 yards and 21 touchdowns, finishing third in the nation in both stat categories. Not only did the yardage total represent a 967 yard jump in production for Clasen, but also marked a new program record for single season rushing.

The senior’s 21 touchdowns fell one touchdown shy of tying Trevor Shannon’s single season rushing touchdowns record of 22.

The former Bellevue High School standout said facing the No. 1 rush defense in the country—Wartburg allowed just 45.1 rushing yards per game—every day in practice paid off last fall.

“Reading blocks, trying to find the hole, against our defense—a tough run game defense—you cannot really run on them that much,” Clasen said. “That helps me out, as a running back, trying to find those holes because, when it comes down to game time against a different opponent, those holes are a little bit easier to find.”

A D3football.com second team preseason All-American honoree, Clasen said he put his focus on another record-setting season in 2023.

“With this upcoming season, the goal is always to be better and improve,” Clasen said. “So, I am going to go after my record from last year and beat that again this year.”

3. Waverly-Shell Rock freshman emerging on defensive line

A name familiar to Cedar Valley sports fans also came up during media day as Winter mentioned Waverly-Shell Rock alum Jake Walker as a rising star on the Knights defense.

A 2022 Courier All-Iron Man Team selection, Walker racked up 10.5 tackles for loss including two sacks as a key piece on the Go-Hawks defensive line.

A three-time runner up in wrestling and a state qualifier in track and field, Walker has caught Winter’s attention early on.

“He is a heck of an athlete for a first-year player” Winter said. “I think there are going to be some roles out there for Jake as well when it comes to the d-line.”

Walker also competes as a member of the Wartburg wrestling program.