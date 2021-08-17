Versatile Logan Wolf set to make big impact for UNI

CEDAR FALLS – Put Logan Wolf anywhere on the football field and he’s a legitimate threat to make a significant impact.
The 6-foot-4, 200-pound Wolf not only possesses size, speed, athleticism and a great pair of hands. He’s also a player who will outwork you and outsmart you.
Wolf knows the plays for all of the receiver positions in the Northern Iowa offense. And he’s ready to make a considerable contribution no matter where he lines up this fall.
The Panther sophomore is healthy again after previously being slowed by a shoulder injury. UNI had a quick turnaround after going 3-4 while playing an abbreviated spring season because of the COVID pandemic.
“It’s awesome being back out here again,” Wolf said during the first week of practice. “We had a crazy spring. Being able to get back out here and prepare for a real full season, and being able to open against Iowa State, it’s going to be a lot of fun. Having a normal camp, it’s just great.”
A first team all-state selection in football and basketball during an outstanding prep career at Cedar Falls High School, Wolf was named Des Moines Register Athlete of the Year as a senior in 2019.
He played on state championship basketball teams for the Tigers in 2018 and 2019. He led Cedar Falls to the 2018 state championship game in football.
Wolf had planned to play both sports in college, but he’s now focused solely on football. His younger brother, Landon, will join the basketball program at UNI during the upcoming season.
Logan Wolf and his Panther football teammates are preparing for their Sept. 4 season opener on the road against a loaded Iowa State team that is ranked No. 7 nationally.
“It’s going to be a great challenge against Iowa State,” Wolf said. “But we have some great players on our team. We have some of the hardest working, and strongest and fastest guys, that you can find. It’s going to be a good test, but we have the guys to do it.”
Wolf said it’s been a welcome relief to return to a normal practice routine. He’s looking forward to seeing the UNI-Dome, the venue he played in for Cedar Falls High School, back at full capacity again.
“When the Dome is packed it’s one of the best places to play,” he said. “It’s loud and it’s energetic – I can’t wait to play here again. It’s an awesome atmosphere to play football in, that’s for sure.”
Wolf saw playing time for Northern Iowa as a true freshman in 2019. He played in the allotted four games to maintain his redshirt status. He contributed a 61-yard touchdown catch against Western Illinois.
This past spring, Wolf played in five games. He caught 15 passes for 202 yards.
“Logan came out of the gates fast,” UNI coach Mark Farley said. “I knew right away he was a special talent, but then he got hurt. Now coming off that injury, where will he get back to? But he has the work ethic and desire to get there, and he’s performing right now like that.
“Logan definitely has the whole package. You can check the boxes as far as the intangibles – height, weight, speed and character. He’s going to get an opportunity this fall and we’re looking forward to seeing the production he can bring to our football team.”
Wolf is eager to take on an even bigger role for the Panthers.
“It’s really exciting to be able to be on the field more and be able to help my teammates,” Wolf said. “I’m looking forward to having that opportunity.”
UNI is looking for more production from its offense after an up-and-down spring where the team battled injuries and COVID issues.
“We obviously need to develop more consistency,” Wolf said. “Everyone is working hard and wants to get better. During this fall camp, we need to get everyone clicking and playing like we’re capable. We have some very good players and we have a chance to do really well offensively.”
The Panthers are ranked 21st nationally in the preseason and were picked to finish fifth in the Missouri Valley Football Conference preseason poll.
“Being picked fifth, it definitely feels like a little bit of a shot at our team,” Wolf said during the team’s annual media day last week. “We didn’t perform as well as we needed to in the spring. We need to come out with a little fire and be better than we were.
“We’re playing in the toughest conference in the country. If we can win our league, which I know we can, we can be national champions.”