Versatile Logan Wolf set to make big impact for UNI

“Logan came out of the gates fast,” UNI coach Mark Farley said. “I knew right away he was a special talent, but then he got hurt. Now coming off that injury, where will he get back to? But he has the work ethic and desire to get there, and he’s performing right now like that.

“Logan definitely has the whole package. You can check the boxes as far as the intangibles – height, weight, speed and character. He’s going to get an opportunity this fall and we’re looking forward to seeing the production he can bring to our football team.”

Wolf is eager to take on an even bigger role for the Panthers.

“It’s really exciting to be able to be on the field more and be able to help my teammates,” Wolf said. “I’m looking forward to having that opportunity.”

UNI is looking for more production from its offense after an up-and-down spring where the team battled injuries and COVID issues.

“We obviously need to develop more consistency,” Wolf said. “Everyone is working hard and wants to get better. During this fall camp, we need to get everyone clicking and playing like we’re capable. We have some very good players and we have a chance to do really well offensively.”