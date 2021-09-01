UNI's Weston provides spark for offense

He tied the school record for consecutive games with a touchdown with seven. He earned all-conference and All-American honors.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Now Weston is looking to go beyond that entering the 2021 campaign.

“I really don’t have specific goals in terms of touchdowns or yards,” he said. “I just want to go out on the field and do whatever I can to help our team win. I need to take advantage of whatever opportunities come my way and make my opportunities when it presents itself.”

Weston played against Iowa State two years ago in Ames when the Panthers fell in triple-overtime. He caught two passes for 48 yards in that game.

“That was a tough one – it obviously was a very close game and we definitely had our chances,” Weston said. “I hope it’s going to be another good game Saturday.

“We have the opportunity to play the No. 7 ranked team in the nation. How exciting is that? We have to be on our ‘A’ game to compete with guys like that. We’re looking forward to the challenge.”

Weston said fans can expect to see a more explosive and dynamic Northern Iowa offense this fall.