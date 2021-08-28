UNI's Cuvelier makes big impact at linebacker

Cuvelier earned first-team all-state honors in football for Crestwood High School before enrolling at Iowa Central Community College.

He suffered a torn ACL in his knee during his first game at Iowa Central and received a medical redshirt.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

+2 Practice facility taking shape at UNI CEDAR FALLS – As the Northern Iowa Panthers move closer to the kickoff of the football seaso…

Cuvelier came back strong the following season in 2018. He earned all-conference honors for the Tritons after recording 96 total tackles, including 22 for losses.

He joined the UNI program the next season and made an immediate impact. He ranked third on the team with 88 tackles.

Cuvelier followed with a superb campaign this past spring, earning first-team all-conference honors after averaging 10 tackles per game for the Panthers.

He also is an excellent student and made the conference’s all-academic team.

Cuvelier's first game in a Northern Iowa uniform came two years ago at Iowa State. The Panthers fell in triple-overtime.

“It was such a long game,” Cuvelier said. “I remember being exhausted by the time it was done. And I remember it being kind of surreal for me – I went from junior college and playing in front of maybe 1,000 fans to playing in front of 60,000 fans at Iowa State. It was a massive jump between two levels of football.”