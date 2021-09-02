UNI's Brown delivers as top defensive back

Now he’s looking to take the next step this fall.

“I worked really hard in the offseason on a lot of facets of my game,” he said. “I feel like I continue to make improvements as I gain experience. I’m a smarter player now with a couple years under my belt and I think that will help me a lot this season.”

Brown was one of the leaders on a Northern Iowa defense that allowed just 15 points per game during the spring schedule.

“Everyone on our defense, we all get along great – I think that makes a big difference in how well we play,” he said. “We have excellent chemistry and we work really well together as a unit. It’s amazing to be on such a great defense with so many good players.”

In his Panther debut, Brown recorded seven solo tackles and four assisted stops in a triple-overtime loss at Iowa State two years ago.

“I definitely got thrown into the fire for my first college game,” he said. “It was crazy – I had never played in front of that many people before. It was a great experience going up against Iowa State and I’m looking forward to playing there again.”