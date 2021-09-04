UNI loses another heartbreaker against ISU

UNI junior Will McElvain, who won a tough battle to retain his starting spot at quarterback, passed for 230 yards and one score. He was intercepted twice.

“Will battled and did a lot of good things,” Farley said. “But we need to win this game. We need to find a way to finish those last two drives and improve in those situations.”

McElvain also started here two years ago when UNI lost to ISU in triple-overtime.

“They have a great team,” McElvain said. “We’ve had success here before and we were all confident we could win.”

Hampton finished with eight catches for 99 yards.

“We knew it was going to be a battle,” Hampton said. “We all believed we could do it. We just didn’t come out with a win. We have to learn from this and keep improving.”

The Panthers were well aware they were a 30-plus point underdog on Saturday afternoon.

“I don’t think we’ve ever gone into a game we didn’t think we could win,” said UNI linebacker Spencer Cuvelier, who had seven tackles Saturday. “Absolutely, we felt a little disrespected for sure. That’s just outside noise that we try to block out. We just focus on our game and continue to get better.”