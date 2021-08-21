UNI kicker Cook stays cool under pressure

Northern Iowa is ranked 22nd nationally in the FCS and was picked to finish fifth in the conference in a preseason poll.

“Being picked fifth, that motivates us a ton,” Cook said. “We are ready to show everyone what we have. We know we're much better than that."

UNI returns all 22 starters, 11 on offense and 11 on defense, along with an excellent kicker in Cook.

“This team has great chemistry,” he said. “Everyone here is pushing each other and everyone is really supportive of one another. There is great competition going on in practice. We’re really excited to get the season started. We’re all ready.”

The Panthers now take aim at Iowa State in the first meeting between the teams since the Panthers lost a 29-26 triple-overtime heartbreaker two years ago in Ames.

“I remember a lot of things going right for us in that game,” Cook said. “We started picking up momentum in the second half and it came right down to the wire. We are looking forward to having another chance to play them.”

So what do the Panthers need to do to knock off the favored Cyclones when they square off in two weeks?

“We have the personnel and we have the coaching,” Cook said. “We have everything we need to make it happen.”

