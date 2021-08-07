UNI football team opens camp with high expectations

WATERLOO – The heat index soared into the 90s during his team’s fast-paced, grueling and nearly three-hour practice session.
But Northern Iowa football coach Mark Farley still felt like a kid in a candy store on a steamy Friday afternoon at Memorial Stadium.
After a tumultuous and abbreviated spring season while coping with the COVID pandemic, normalcy finally returned as preseason camp kicked off Friday.
That’s welcome news for the Panthers, a talented and experienced team with sky-high expectations.
UNI players reported back to campus Thursday and Farley liked what he saw when he met with them.
“You could see the facial expressions, you could see the emotion, and you could see the excitement,” said a smiling Farley, who enters his 21st season as UNI head coach. “And then to finally get out here again for one practice with one group, we haven’t done that for 18 months. To have that again, it was great to have that sense of normalcy. The players are tremendously excited to be back on the field again and that’s great to see.”
Farley welcomes back a squad that returns all 22 starters from a team that went 3-4 this past spring. UNI had a golden opportunity to win each of those ballgames, suffering four losses by a total of 15 points.
Two-year starting quarterback Will McElvain looked sharp on Day 1 of camp, displaying pinpoint accuracy while zipping passes all over the field.
6-foot-5 transfer Theo Day also put his talents on display at QB while practicing with his new teammates for the first time.
The Panthers return to a full 11-game schedule this fall after the pandemic moved and shortened the scheduled 2020 campaign to the spring.
Linebacker Spencer Cuvelier is one of the leaders on a superb UNI defensive unit that yielded just 15 points per game in the spring.
The 6-foot-3, 245-pound Cuvelier was named to the preseason all-conference first team.
“Oh man, it’s so awesome to be back on the field playing football again,” Cuvelier said. “We have great camaraderie and chemistry on this team. Everyone has a smile on their face. You can actually see people’s smiles again because we’re not wearing masks. To be back out here with a little normalcy is better than ever.”
Cuvelier said he’s grateful to be back on the field with his teammates.
“Everybody was chomping at the bit to get back out here to start camp,” he said. “We know we’re a heck of a lot better than we were last spring.”
One player that fans will want to keep an eye on is former Cedar Falls High School star Logan Wolf, who is healthy again after previously being slowed by a shoulder injury.
The 6-foot-4 Wolf has bulked up to more than 200 pounds and said he is now focused solely on football after hoping to also play basketball in college.
He made a number of impressive grabs from his wide receiver spot Friday.
“It’s awesome being back out here again,” Wolf said. “We had a crazy spring. Being able to get back out here and prepare for a real full season, and being able to open against Iowa State, it’s going to be a lot of fun. Having a normal camp, it’s just great.”
Wolf and the Panthers realize the importance and urgency of taking full advantage of each and every practice during preseason camp.
UNI is preparing for its Sept. 4 season opener on the road against a loaded Iowa State team that is ranked in the top 10 nationally in the preseason.
The last time the teams met, in 2019, the Cyclones escaped with a triple-overtime victory over Northern Iowa in Ames.
“It’s going to be a great challenge against Iowa State,” Wolf said. “But we have some great players on our team. We have some of the hardest working, and strongest and fastest guys, that you can find. It’s going to be a good test, but we have the guys to do it.”
Cuvelier was asked about the opportunity to battle ISU and the challenges that it presents.
“It’s awesome to be playing them again,” Cuvelier said. “When we played them in 2019, it came right down to the wire. Everybody is looking forward to that game. It’s a great opportunity to open the season, and see where what we’re made of and see where we stand compared to a team like that. We’re all really excited to play in that game.”
Farley and the Panthers were taking the usual precautions to cope with the warm conditions Friday as their 105-player squad resumed practice after a short offseason.
“I liked what I saw out there,” Farley said. “They did a good job and stayed focused. As hot as it got, you tend to fall off. But we completed the whole practice and did what we were supposed to do. That was a win in itself. Sometimes we have to shut down early because we’re fatigued in the heat, but that didn’t happen today.”
The Panthers were practicing on the artificial turf at Waterloo’s Memorial Stadium with construction close to being finished on the team’s outdoor practice field on the UNI campus.
During a water break late Friday afternoon, Northern Iowa junior Quan Hampton showed his enthusiasm as he walked toward the sideline near the end of practice.
“We’re back, baby,” said Hampton, a returning starter at wide receiver. “It’s great to be back.”