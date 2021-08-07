UNI football team opens camp with high expectations

Two-year starting quarterback Will McElvain looked sharp on Day 1 of camp, displaying pinpoint accuracy while zipping passes all over the field.

6-foot-5 transfer Theo Day also put his talents on display at QB while practicing with his new teammates for the first time.

The Panthers return to a full 11-game schedule this fall after the pandemic moved and shortened the scheduled 2020 campaign to the spring.

Linebacker Spencer Cuvelier is one of the leaders on a superb UNI defensive unit that yielded just 15 points per game in the spring.

The 6-foot-3, 245-pound Cuvelier was named to the preseason all-conference first team.

“Oh man, it’s so awesome to be back on the field playing football again,” Cuvelier said. “We have great camaraderie and chemistry on this team. Everyone has a smile on their face. You can actually see people’s smiles again because we’re not wearing masks. To be back out here with a little normalcy is better than ever.”

Cuvelier said he’s grateful to be back on the field with his teammates.

“Everybody was chomping at the bit to get back out here to start camp,” he said. “We know we’re a heck of a lot better than we were last spring.”